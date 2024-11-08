Indonesian leader's visit expected to advance relations





Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will begin a three-day visit to China on Friday, his first overseas trip since taking office about two weeks ago. This will be the 73-year-old former Indonesian defense minister's second visit to China this year. Prabowo chose the country as his first overseas destination after winning the presidential election in March. Such a gesture “speaks volumes about the great importance he attaches to the development of Sino-Indonesian relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Tuesday. China is ready to work with Indonesia to take advantage of this visit to consolidate high-level political mutual trust and deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, so as to give strong impetus to the two countries' modernization efforts and contribute to regional and global prosperity, Mao said. . Recent years have witnessed intensive high-level exchanges between China and Indonesia, with cooperation in various sectors benefiting both peoples. Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited China eight times and met with President Xi Jinping 12 times during his term, leading the two countries to open a new chapter in jointly building a community of fate. Last month, as Xi's special representative, Vice President Han Zheng attended Prabowo's inauguration in Jakarta. Du Lan, deputy director and associate researcher at the Department of Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said Prabowo's visit aims to further elevate bilateral engagements in multiple sectors. “This visit will not only benefit Indonesia and China, but will also have positive implications for the entire region and the world,” she added. Prabowo has made economic development a priority of his new government, pledging to adhere to Jakarta's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy while pursuing a more active role in international affairs. Du highlighted the enormous potential for economic cooperation between the two countries, saying cooperation with China is crucial to Indonesia's efforts to achieve its development goals. Bilateral trade between China and Indonesia exceeded $100 billion last year, with China maintaining its position as Indonesia's largest trading partner for the past 11 years. Additionally, Indonesia is China's second-largest investment destination among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Du noted that amid geopolitical tensions, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Southeast Asia, is increasingly becoming an arena of great power competition. China and Indonesia, as key members of the South, share a commitment to strategic independence and true multilateralism, she said. “Beijing and Jakarta, by strengthening strategic coordination on multiple platforms, contribute to building an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization,” she added. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202411/08/WS672d4c23a310f1265a1cc24c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos