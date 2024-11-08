Trump says there is 'no price' for his mass deportation plan





President-elect Donald Trump told NBC News on Thursday that one of his first priorities upon taking office in January would be to make the border strong and powerful. Asked about his campaign promise of mass deportations, Trump said his administration would have no choice but to implement them.

Trump said he saw his resounding victory over Vice President Kamala Harris as a mandate to “bring some sanity” to the country.

“We obviously need to make the border strong and powerful and, at the same time, we want people to come to our country,” he said. “And you know, I'm not someone who says, 'No, you can't come in.' We want people to come.”

As a candidate, Trump repeatedly pledged to carry out “the largest deportation effort in American history.” Asked about the cost of his project, he replied: “It's not a question of price. It's not really a question of price. This is not really the case, we have no choice. go back to these countries because they don't stay here. There is no price. »

It's unclear how many undocumented immigrants there are in the United States, but acting ICE Director Patrick J. Lechleitner told NBC News in July that a mass deportation effort would constitute a huge logistical and financial challenge. Two former Trump administration officials involved in immigration during his first term told NBC News that the effort would require cooperation from a number of federal agencies, including the Justice Department and the Pentagon.

Trump's victory included record gains among Latino voters, which Democrats had tried to capture by highlighting Trump's rhetoric about immigrants and a pro-Trump comedian's racist joke about Puerto Rico.

In a phone interview Thursday, he partially attributed his message on immigration to why he won the race, saying, “They want to have borders and they like people to come, but they have to come with love for the country. enter legally. »

Trump also highlighted the diverse coalition of voters he has attracted, highlighting the gains he made among Latino voters, younger voters, women and Asian American voters from 2020.

“I began to see that a realignment might be happening because the Democrats are not in step with the thinking of the country,” the president-elect said. “You can't defund the police, that kind of thing. They don't want to give up and they don't work, and people understand that.”

Trump also spoke about his phone calls with Harris and President Joe Biden since the election.

“Very nice, very respectful calls back and forth,” Trump said, describing the conversations, adding that Harris “talked about transition and she said she would like to make this go as smoothly as possible, which with I agree, of course.”

In her concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, Harris said she told Trump: “We will help him and his team with their transition and we will commit to a peaceful transfer of power.”

Biden, addressing the nation Thursday morning from the White House, urged voters to “accept the choice the country made” in re-electing Trump.

Trump also said that he and Biden, over the phone, agreed to have lunch together “very soon.”

He also said he had spoken with “probably” 70 world leaders since Wednesday morning, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which the president-elect called a “very good conversation.”

Trump also said he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but did not disclose details of that conversation.

He added that he had not yet spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but “I think it's good to talk.”

During the campaign, Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine if elected, saying in September that he would negotiate a deal “that would be good for both sides.”

Kristen Welker

Alexandra Marquez

Laura Strickler, Didi Martinez, Chloe Atkins and Julia Ainsley contributed.

