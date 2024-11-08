Politics
Indonesian President in China, PM Modi to campaign for Maharashtra elections Big news today Firstpost
In his first visit after taking office, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit China. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Maharashtra as campaign momentum picks up for the November 20 parliamentary elections. The Congress will launch its month-long 'Nyay Yatra' in Delhi.
Learn more
Friday promises to be busy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Maharashtra as campaign momentum picks up for the November 20 assembly elections.
In his first visit after taking office, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit China on Friday.
The Congress will launch its month-long 'Nyay Yatra' in Delhi.
Here's how the day will go.
Indonesian president in China
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit China on Friday.
The trip comes just weeks after he took office on October 20, and as president-elect he has visited 21 countries, including China, Japan, Russia and Australia.
In China, he will meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and officials of the National People's Congress.
PM Modis rallies in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a series of rallies in Maharashtra as campaign momentum picks up for the assembly elections scheduled for November 20.
According to BJP leaders, he is expected to address 11 rallies between November 8 and 14.
On Friday, he is expected to address election meetings in Dhule and Nashik, and in Akola and Nanded on November 9.
Congress Nyay Yatra begins in Delhi
The Delhi Congress will launch its month-long Nyay Yatra on Friday to connect with the electorate and take their feedback ahead of the assembly elections in the capital, due to be held in February next year.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to participate in the inaugural day of the Yatra.
On the first day, advocates are likely to join the yatra, while doctors are expected to participate on the second day.
EAM Jaishankar to visit Singapore
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore on November 8.
He will address the eighth roundtable of the ASEAN Think Tank in India.
He will also meet with Singapore's leaders to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Army recruitment rally at Poonch
The Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive in Poonch district from November 8 to 20 to fill over 350 vacancies in the Territorial Army.
The recruitment rally to be held at Advance Landing Ground, Surrankote area, will provide a platform for local youth to join the military and serve their country while supporting their community.
The event aims to fill 307 vacant soldier general positions and 45 vacant clerk and trader positions in the Territorial Army.
Padayatra by Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to walk a six-kilometre padayatra from Valigonda to Bibinagar to Nalgonda on Friday to inform people about the need to continue with the Musi Riverfront development project.
Allahabad HC to hear plea inquiry from Gyanvapis Wazukhana
The Allahabad High Court will hear a petition challenging the Varanasi judges' order last October which refused to direct the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area inside the Gyanvapi mosque located near Kashi Vishwanath temple.
The review challenged the Varanasi district judges' order dated October 21, 2023, refusing to direct the ASI to undertake an investigation into the Wazukhana.
First T20I – India vs South Africa
India face a four-match T20I series in South Africa which begins on Friday, at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.
The match will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD.
Fans can also catch the live stream on the JioCinema app and website.
The All India Governors Gold Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the eastern part of the country, will be held here from November 8 to 21 after a gap of five years, the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) announced on Monday.
The tournament was last held in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
An unforgettable day
-
National Cancer Awareness Day
-
8th anniversary of demonetization
-
Birthday of cardiologist Christiaan Barnard
-
Birth anniversary of politician and former Prime Minister Dy LK Advani
-
Birth anniversary of actor Sitara Devi
-
Birthday of Chef Gordon Ramsay
-
Birthday of footballer Luis Fabiano
-
Birth anniversary of former cricketer Brett Lee
-
Donald Trump is elected 45th President of the United States in 2016
-
X-rays were discovered by Wilhelm Röntgen in 1895, while he was experimenting with electricity.
-
Adolf Hitler attempted to overthrow the German government in 1923, but was unsuccessful.
-
The Home Box Office (HBO) television network began operations in 1972. Its first broadcast was “Sometimes a Great Notion,” a film starring Paul Newman and Henry Fonda.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/firstup-indonesian-president-china-pm-modi-campaign-maharashtra-polls-big-news-today-13833097.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mass Effect will be adapted into a television series by Amazon MGM
- PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Fantasy Hockey Schedule Hacks – Lineup Picks, November Stacks
- Brian Cox urges artists to fly the flag of truth after Trump's victory | US elections 2024
- China is trying to recover its economy. Trump could derail these plans
- I don't need your help talking to Donald Trump – POLITICO
- Women's tennis closes Fall Slate with CCU Battle at the Beach
- White voters “showed up in every battleground . . .”
- A USU geoscientist has been awarded an NSF grant to study earthquake precursors
- IHC summons Adiala prison director for contempt
- Christodoulides and Erdogan have a rare meeting – The Greek Herald
- Will Donald Trump be 'authoritarian' in power?