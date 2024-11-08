Indonesian President in China, PM Modi to campaign for Maharashtra elections Big news today Firstpost

Friday promises to be busy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Maharashtra as campaign momentum picks up for the November 20 assembly elections.

In his first visit after taking office, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit China on Friday.

The Congress will launch its month-long 'Nyay Yatra' in Delhi.

Here's how the day will go.

Indonesian president in China

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit China on Friday.

The trip comes just weeks after he took office on October 20, and as president-elect he has visited 21 countries, including China, Japan, Russia and Australia.

In China, he will meet his counterpart Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and officials of the National People's Congress.

PM Modis rallies in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a series of rallies in Maharashtra as campaign momentum picks up for the assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

According to BJP leaders, he is expected to address 11 rallies between November 8 and 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters during an election campaign rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, September 19, 2024. Reuters

On Friday, he is expected to address election meetings in Dhule and Nashik, and in Akola and Nanded on November 9.

Congress Nyay Yatra begins in Delhi

The Delhi Congress will launch its month-long Nyay Yatra on Friday to connect with the electorate and take their feedback ahead of the assembly elections in the capital, due to be held in February next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to participate in the inaugural day of the Yatra.

On the first day, advocates are likely to join the yatra, while doctors are expected to participate on the second day.

EAM Jaishankar to visit Singapore

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore on November 8.

He will address the eighth roundtable of the ASEAN Think Tank in India.

He will also meet with Singapore's leaders to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar delivers remarks to the media after the Quad ministerial meeting at the Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2024. Reuters

Army recruitment rally at Poonch

The Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive in Poonch district from November 8 to 20 to fill over 350 vacancies in the Territorial Army.

The recruitment rally to be held at Advance Landing Ground, Surrankote area, will provide a platform for local youth to join the military and serve their country while supporting their community.

The event aims to fill 307 vacant soldier general positions and 45 vacant clerk and trader positions in the Territorial Army.

Padayatra by Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to walk a six-kilometre padayatra from Valigonda to Bibinagar to Nalgonda on Friday to inform people about the need to continue with the Musi Riverfront development project.

Allahabad HC to hear plea inquiry from Gyanvapis Wazukhana

The Allahabad High Court will hear a petition challenging the Varanasi judges' order last October which refused to direct the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area inside the Gyanvapi mosque located near Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The review challenged the Varanasi district judges' order dated October 21, 2023, refusing to direct the ASI to undertake an investigation into the Wazukhana.

A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. ANI

First T20I – India vs South Africa

India face a four-match T20I series in South Africa which begins on Friday, at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.

The match will be broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD.

Fans can also catch the live stream on the JioCinema app and website.

The All India Governors Gold Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the eastern part of the country, will be held here from November 8 to 21 after a gap of five years, the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) announced on Monday.

The tournament was last held in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

