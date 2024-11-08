Chinese exports soar as Beijing prepares for trade tensions with Donald Trump





China's exports soared in October and its trade surplus soared, according to official data released Thursday, just days after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election by promising to impose draconian tariffs on eliminate imports from China.

President Xi Jinping called Trump on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory, according to China's official Xinhua news agency. Xi told Trump that the world's two biggest powers would benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation, the newspaper reported.

But the bumper export figures are expected to stoke tensions between the new Trump administration and Beijing, which could respond to the aggressive new tariffs with bigger stimulus measures and a sharp depreciation of the renminbi, analysts and bankers said. China's central bank on Thursday set its official exchange rate against the dollar at its lowest level in a year.

The rise in exports in October was likely partly because the prospect of a Trump victory and anticipated tariffs prompted exporters to concentrate shipments early in the period, said Shuang Ding, head of economic research. on Greater China at Standard Chartered.

China's dollar exports rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in October, beating analysts' average forecast of 5 percent according to Bloomberg and a gain of 2.4 percent in September.

Imports fell 2.3 percent last month, more than Bloomberg's forecast of a 2 percent decline and 0.3 percent growth in September.

Trade between China and the United States was more subdued than official figures, but still showed strong growth. Exports rose 8.1 percent in October, while Chinese imports from the United States climbed 6.6 percent.

Analysts said China's growing trade surplus, which rose to $95.7 billion in October from a forecast of $75 billion, would provoke Trump.

Of course, China will be at the top of the list, said Wang Dong, executive director of the Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding at Peking University. The stability, the relative improvement that we have seen… will probably end.

The former president threatened to impose 60% tariffs on Chinese goods, which analysts say could prompt Communist Party leaders, reluctant to embark on a large fiscal stimulus, to take action more determined to stimulate the economy.

Chinese lawmakers are expected to unveil a budget plan on Friday that will include debt swaps for struggling local governments and potentially more stimulus measures.

A Trump victory is not necessarily bad for China as it could put pressure on Beijing. [to implement] a bigger stimulus, Qi Wang, chief investment officer for wealth management at UOB Kay Hian, wrote in a note.

But analysts don't expect a spending bazooka to support lagging household demand, which has been hit by a prolonged housing downturn.

The size of the stimulus will depend on the tariffs imposed by Trump, experts said. Analysts had previously estimated that Beijing should spend 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) on stimulus measures directly targeting households, rather than the tools favored by Chinese policymakers, namely investment in infrastructure and refinancing of local governments.

Ma Wei, an associate researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government think tank in Beijing, said policymakers would likely wait until December or January to announce additional measures. Chinese Communist Party leaders will hold their annual central conference on economic work in December.

Analysts say Beijing could offset U.S. tariffs by allowing a deeper depreciation of the renminbi. The currency's fixed rate, at RMB 7.166 per dollar, marked its biggest one-day weakening since April 2022 on Thursday and came after falling 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday.

China can use the renminbi as a weapon to weaken the exchange rate to gain trade advantage in a high tariff environment, said Hong Hao, partner and chief economist at GROW investment group, adding that he expected a sharp depreciation of the Chinese currency.

But that strategy could be undermined if Trump's tariffs reignite inflation in the United States and lead to higher interest rates, threatening excessive depreciation of the renminbi, Hong said.

Additional reporting by William Sandlund in Hong Kong and Wenjie Ding in Beijing

