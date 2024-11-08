Trade War Alert Volume 2, Xi Jinping Responds to Trump's US Election Victory











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping opened his voice regarding Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election in the United States on November 5. The message was also broadcast by the public channel video surveillance, Thursday (07/11/2024). Xi congratulated Trump on his re-election as president. Xi said the United States and China “benefited from cooperation and suffered from confrontation.” “Stable, healthy and lasting China-US relations are in the common interests of the two countries and are in line with the expectations of the international community,” Xi said in his message. “We hope that the two countries can strengthen dialogue and communication, manage differences well, expand win-win cooperation, and find the right path for China and the United States to coexist in this new era, for the benefit of both countries. two countries and the world,” he added. . In his first message to Trump since the former president won a second term, Xi said he hoped the two sides would uphold the principles of mutual respect. Including peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation. At the same time, a Chinese official newspaper also called for a “pragmatic” approach to bilateral disputes between China and the United States. Indeed, the threat of the second volume of the trade war, a new increase in American tariffs on Chinese products, is increasingly looming. It is worth noting that Trump promised to revive various issues from his first presidential term in 2017-2021, one of which was the trade war with the world's second largest economy, with the imposition of tariffs. According to The times of India,it envisions universal tariffs of between 10 and 20 percent on all imports, with tariffs of up to 60 percent on Chinese goods, under the pretext of protecting American jobs and reducing the country's dependence on imports foreign. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: This is Trump's promise if he is elected president of the United States

