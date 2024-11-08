There are no names of Jokowi and Gibran in the Golkar party leadership





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – There are no surprises in the management structure Golkar Festival the period 2024-2029 led by Bahlil Lahadalia. President 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his eldest son, Vice President (Wapres) of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was to become a Golkar cadre, was not included in the composition of the leadership announced by Bahlil on Thursday (07/11/2024). “To date, we convey that the name of the 7th President, namely Mr. President Jokowi, is not on the leadership, nor on the Honorary Board, nor on the Advisory Board nor in the structure. “Including the vice -president (Gibran),” Bahlil said on Thursday. Indeed, the question of Jokowi's membership in Golkar has been circulating for a long time. At that time, it was rumored that Jokowi would become chairman of the Golkar Party Advisory Council. Also read: When rumors say again that Jokowi would join the Golkar party… This question largely emerged at the beginning of 2024 and was further strengthened in the middle of the 11th Golkar National Conference (Munas), mid-August. However, in the structure of the Golkar Party Board of Directors, Bahlil read that the position of Chairman of the Golkar Party Advisory Board was occupied by Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Honorary Council of the Golkar Party is Aburizal Bakrie. Bahlil admitted that he heard rumors that Jokowi and Gibran would join Golkar from the media team that asked him. On the other hand, he admitted that he would be happy if in the future the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia and his eldest son wanted to join the Golkar Party. “But if my friends continue to pray, yes God bless you” he said. Also read: Jokowi's name is not in the Golkar leadership, it's Bahlil's explanation Many aspirations Furthermore, Bahlil claimed that many of his cadres had expressed the wish for President Joko Widodo to join the party cadres carrying the banyan tree symbol. The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources said Jokowi was a national figure. However, according to him, not all aspirations can be accepted, including that of making Jokowi a Golkar Party cadre. “Mr. President, the seventh President, you certainly have considerations. Not all aspirations can be accepted,” Bahlil said. He stressed that Golkar is an open party that accepts anyone who wants to join its party. The Golkar Party, Bahlil said, is very open and does not recognize ethnic, religious and racial differences. Therefore, anyone can join as long as they meet the required conditions.

