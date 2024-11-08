



Robert Harris talks new movie Conclave and if he can take credit for it VICKI COUCHMAN FOR THE TIME Robert Harris is a fan of his papal thriller's new film Conclavealthough in general the historical novelist tries to follow Kingsley Amiss' advice when it comes to adaptation: take the money and run. At least that's the theory. Financially, it's pretty disappointing when they do, Harris told the Penguin podcast, because the constant renewal of the option is coming to an end. As for critical reception, Harris is happy to receive praise if he shows up and will avoid all tomatoes. It's like being a grandfather, Harris said. You can enjoy it and take some credit for it, but you don't take responsibility for it and you can give it back. I noted that Donald Trump was elected on the feast of St. Leonardo, patron saint of criminals. There is another liturgical relevance in the date assigned to its inauguration. January 20 will be the feast of Saint Sebastian, who was shot several times but survived. The cheek of this one In his last story, The cricketers of 1945Christopher Sandford tells the story of the upheaval of a young future Nobel Prize winner. The playwright Harold Pinter once told him that during the crowd outside Buckingham Palace on Victory Night, he may have been overexcited with euphoria and pinched the very inviting buttocks of the young woman who was stood before him. Such behavior would result in its cancellation now. Then he was just hit. Seeing such chutzpah, her soldier boyfriend immediately turned around and knocked me unconscious, Pinter told Sandford, making him one of the peace's first casualties. Andrew Roberts was not impressed by Kamala Harris launches into poetry for his concession speech. Filling the sky with the light of a billion stars is a typical promise of politicians, says the historian. This sounds impressive and difficult to achieve, but in fact it has already been achieved by someone else. Back to basics Meanwhile, with the return of Big Macs to the Oval Office, Trump has something in common with Grover Cleveland, the only other president to return from the desert. They both preferred simple food. When Cleveland was president, he wrote to a friend to complain about the White House kitchen. I have to go to dinner, he sighed, saying he would much rather eat a chop and cheese than the French stuff I could find. Lady Karen Pierce She is expected to stay longer as ambassador in Washington because of her good relationship with Trump. She can accept rude remarks from powerful men. When Boris Johnson was foreign secretary, he took one look at Pierce, who was wearing one of his colorful, voluminous outfits, and said: You look like a wrapper from a Quality Street. Uncordial agreement Johnson was never a born diplomat. His new book, Unchainedincludes the story of a lunch with the Colombian president during which the burden of conversation fell on him as Foreign Secretary, because Theresa May was in one of her Trappist moods. President Santos described the wildlife of his country, located in the jungle. We have 40 frogs, he said. Johnson couldn't resist. It's nothing, he boasted. When I was mayor of London, we had 400,000, more than all of Bordeaux. It turned out that many lived in South Kensington.

