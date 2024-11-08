Kaesang private jet controversy; Novel Baswedan asks KPK to clarify gratification category





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Baswedan novelshighlighted the ongoing public debate surrounding the alleged gratification case involving Kaesang Pangarep and his use of a private jet. Novel urged the KPK to quickly clarify the distinction between gratification in the context of prevention and gratification classified as a criminal offense. This is to avoid a prolonged controversy which could damage the image of law enforcement in the eyes of the public. “It seems that the KPK must learn to differentiate between gratification in the context of prevention and gratification in the criminal context,” he said after a discussion forum in the south of Jakarta on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Novel, who is deputy head of the Special Task Force for Corruption Prevention of the Indonesian National Police, mentioned that KPK needs to be more transparent in explaining the process of evaluating gratification cases so that the public can understand reporting requirements for prevention-related matters. and identify cases that may constitute criminal offenses. He noted that gratification does not only relate to gifts related to official duties, but also involves the intention and context of acceptance. In the case of KaesangRegarding Novel's use of private jets, Novel suggested that KPK should conduct a thorough investigation to clearly delineate the reportable gratification and criminal offenses. To ensure clarity and consistency, Novel proposed that the KPK consult legal experts to refine the guidelines on gratification under Indonesian law. This would enable the KPK to make impartial decisions and set a strong precedent for the public regarding the legal implications of various forms of acceptance. “I think the KPK needs to learn, invite legal experts and seek their opinions to provide clearer explanations,” he added, emphasizing that by doing so, the KPK could differentiate between forms of gratification that require a report for preventive measures and those that justify it. a criminal investigation. Editor's Choice: Kaesang Pangarep today defends the use of a private jet to the KPK and claims that he is hitchhiking Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1938198/kaesangs-private-jet-polemic-novel-baswedan-asks-kpk-to-clarify-gratification-category

