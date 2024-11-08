Prabowo begins visit to China today at the invitation of Xi Jinping





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Prabowo Subianto begins his state visit to China from November 8 to 10, 2024. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, Prabowo's visit follows the invitation of President Xi Jinping. President Xi Jinping will hold a welcoming ceremony for President Prabowo and the two presidents will hold talks. Another ministry spokesperson, Mo Ning, said Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, and Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, would also meet with Prabowo, as cited in China. According to Mao, China and Indonesia are good neighbors across the sea and good partners sharing a common future. Prabowo made his first visit to China shortly after being elected in March. This upcoming three-day visit will be the first after his inauguration as Indonesian president at the end of October. Mao said Prabowo's visit showed the great importance of developing relations with China and demonstrated the strong ties between China and Indonesia. “China is ready to work with Indonesia to take this visit as an opportunity to consolidate high-level political mutual trust, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, and elevate the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to new heights. summits by injecting strong impetus into the respective modernization processes of the two countries and contributing to regional and global prosperity,” Mao said. Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said Prabowo would meet with Xi Jinping and other senior officials during his stay in China. “The visit to China bears significant significance in strengthening the commitment to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation between Indonesia and China in various fields,” quoted from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement dated Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani confirmed last Friday that Prabowo would visit China and the United States, then attend the APEC summit (in Peru), the G20 summit (in Brazil) and London . In the United States, Prabowo will likely meet with President-elect Donald Trump as well as Joe Biden, as confirmed by the head of the presidential communications office, Hasan Nasbi. Daniel A. Fajri contributed to the writing of this article Editor's Choice: Prabowo likely to meet Donald Trump during next US visit, Palace says Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

