IHC clears way for verdict in £190m corruption case against Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a 190 million corruption case is likely to end soon as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has quashed the prohibitory order against the delivery of the verdict.

The day before, the court of accounts closed the cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses while the defense lawyer questioned the last prosecution witness.

The restraining order was issued following requests from Mr. Khan and Bushra Bibi seeking their acquittal in the case.

The IHC, while ruling on the motions, directed the trial court to decide their pleas of acquittal.

The IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions.

The restraining order against the delivery of the verdict is canceled

The court asked the trial court to carefully consider the requests for acquittal and issue a reasoned verdict.

The move came after lawyers representing Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, including Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Muhammad Usman Riaz Gul, presented their arguments.

The session highlighted key issues surrounding the 190 million case.

Lawyer Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas argued that the NAB had filed an appeal in December 2023 against eight people, including Mr Khan.

Only two accused were charged while six others were declared absconders.

Abbas said the amendments to the NAB laws protect certain cabinet decisions, including the financial transfer in question, and argued that no personal financial interests of the PTI founder were involved.

Justice Aurangzeb inquired about the operational status of the trust associated with the funds, while Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned why the acquittal application was filed at that time, suggesting that it could be linked to the recent Supreme Court decision on the NAB amendments.

Special prosecutor Amjad Pervez emphasized that Bushra Bibi, a private citizen without public office status, should be considered separately, noting that the witness statements did not implicate her.

The IHC directed the accountability court to rule on the acquittal pleas, noting that a detailed written order would follow.

In its reference against Mr Khan, the NAB alleged that the then cabinet approved a confidential act in 2019 to give 190 million seized by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and returned to Pakistan to the tycoon of Malik Riaz real estate.

The case alleged that the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi, got billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town in exchange for legalizing the money.

Members of Mr. Khan's office, while recording their statements before the judge, claimed that they were kept in the dark about the act related to Malik Riaz.

Published in Dawn, November 8, 2024

