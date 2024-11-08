Narendra Modi Live Updates: Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'gaadi' Lacks Wheels, Says PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Council of Chief Ministers meeting in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold nine rallies in Maharashtra this week, starting with the first in Dhule on Friday, as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly elections.

The rally in Dhule is expected to begin on October 8 at noon, followed by another in Nashik at 2 p.m. On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Akola at 12 p.m. and in Nanded at 2 p.m. On November 12, he will address rallies in Chimur and Solapur and take part in a roadshow in Pune in the evening.…Learn more

His final rallies are scheduled for November 14 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai. Elections to the 288-seat Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly are scheduled for November 20 and results will be counted three days later. The BJP is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction and NCP Ajit Pawars. Opposing them is the Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance (MVA), comprising Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawars NCP (SP) and the Congress party. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he did not ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a rally in his Baramati constituency as the fight is going on there at within the family. Ajit Pawar, the sitting MP, is facing his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who is contesting from the rival Nationalist Congress party led by Sharad Pawar. NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the people of Maharashtra are looking for change and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work to provide them with an alternative after the upcoming Assembly elections. State. He also expressed support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for a caste census. Pawar made the remarks at the Nagpur airport, ahead of his public meetings related to the November 20 national elections. Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance (MVA) has promised various welfare measures ahead of the assembly elections. These include 3,000 per month for women, free travel on public transport, loan waivers up to 3 lakh for farmers and Monthly allowance of 4,000 euros for young unemployed people. In addition, health insurance of up to 25 lakh and free medicines were also promised. The current BJP-led government is proposing 1,500 to eligible women under the Ladki Bahin program and plans to increase it to 2,100.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-maharashtra-election-2024-nasik-dhule-rally-bjp-campaign-today-101731039270622.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos