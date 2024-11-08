Brian Cox urges artists to fly the flag of truth after Trump's victory | US elections 2024

Artists must fly the flag of truth after Donald Trump's election victory, legendary Scottish actor Brian Cox has said.

Cox, who played Logan Roy in the hit HBO series Succession, also said the world has never been in a more dangerous situation than it is right now, as he reflected on the election campaign American and the imminence of a second Trump presidency.

As artists we have to bang the drum, we have to keep going, he said in an interview with the Guardian. We don't have to put up with it. This is why I admire people like Mark Ruffalo [a longtime advocate for social justice].

I'm not going to give up my criticism of Trump. I think it is up to artists not to give up, to fly the flag of truth, because it has been so abused in recent years.

Cox went viral on Tuesday night after making his disdain for Trump known during a virtual appearance on Channel 4 alongside former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 78-year-old, who splits his time between London and New York, said he was deeply depressed by the election and felt he just had to get through it.

Cox said: “Probably no one is more surprised than Trump himself. I think he expected to talk about election fraud. But the American people embraced it, which I find absolutely astonishing.

It's extraordinary that he has so many Catholic voters. I'm not religious at all, but I was born Catholic. So I know Catholic doctrine and Trump's sins are unbelievable. How can they rationalize their faith in relation to him?

He added: I have two sons in America, I worry about what awaits them. The only person Trump cares about is himself. It is difficult to predict what the future will look like.

Trump secured the necessary 270 Electoral College votes after capturing three battleground states from Democrats: Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He garnered a small but significant share of black and Hispanic voters and made limited gains among men and women. He also managed to lock in his base of traditionally older white voters and slightly widened his margins with other groups.

“I look at the United States and I think it’s a fucking disaster,” Cox said. He doesn't know who he is or where. Trump's vitriol towards Harris during the campaign was incredible.

I wasn't Harris' biggest fan, but I think she did incredibly well in the little time she had. She didn't stand a chance, poor woman, and I blame Biden for that. He was clearly beside himself, everyone saw it and he didn't want to let go. A sort of pride manifested itself. And his pride is partly responsible for what happened.

The stage and screen actor, who has numerous accolades to his credit, including two Laurence Olivier Awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe, said Democrats were also paralyzed by the war in the Middle East.

Cox said: Biden was in his last term, he could have done a lot more about this. What is happening in Gaza is a genocide, there is no doubt about it. It's horrible. But things are not going to improve under Trump, because he is a great friend of Netanyahu, so who is going to say: stop this now, behave?

He added: I think the world has never been in a more dangerous place than it is right now.

Cox also spoke about other crises he believed Americans would face, including reproductive rights and the climate crisis.

Women are treated as second-class citizens in the United States and it must stop, it has gone on for too long, he said. No one should argue about what a woman should do with her body, but rather advocate for what happens to her body. How dare we make this assumption? This is so retrograde.

He added: “I can't believe I'm living in the 21st century, because we don't seem to be progressing as human beings. It seems like we make the same mistake over and over again.

The worlds are in shit like never before. Trump won't do anything about the climate crisis because he doesn't believe in it, regardless of the evidence.

Cox also insisted he would never play Trump. He said: I couldn't play him despite all the tea in China, there is no virtue in him.