How the healthcare industry is responding to a second Trump term

Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump was elected to the nation's highest office for a second time on Wednesday, once again ushering in an administration that has created notable upheaval in America's health care industry.

Trump's first term as president, which ran from 2016 to 2020, was characterized by efforts to erode key tenets of the Affordable Care Act, restrict the Medicaid program, and deregulate the industry of health.

Trump remained vague about his health policy goals on the campaign trail, as polls showed health issues like the economy and immigration lagging voters. But his second term promises the same thing, but with a wiser and more willing political apparatus behind him, according to experts.

The focus on health care will likely be similar to that of Trump's first term, but happen faster and go further, Stephanie Kennan, senior vice president of federal public affairs at McGuireWoods Consulting, said by email.

Trump is unlikely to try again to repeal the ACA, which is very popular among Americans. However, his administration could reduce costs related to the Obama-era law, including by authorizing more generous subsidies for ACA exchange projects that expire next year. That would save taxpayers money, while also leading to a sharp increase in the U.S. uninsured rate after record gains in coverage under President Biden, experts say.

New Vice Chairman JD Vance also launched a plan to allow insurers to stratify patients based on their health status, which could lower costs for healthier people but cause expenses to skyrocket for the elderly or those with chronic health problems. Under Trump, HHS could also reintroduce short-term health insurance and other non-ACA-compliant coverages, which were rolled back under the Biden administration.

As for Medicaid, Trump remained largely silent during his campaign regarding the vast safety net program, which covers nearly 80 million Americans. However, the president-elect could reinstate guidelines allowing states to reduce Medicaid eligibility through work requirements, controversial programs tying coverage eligibility to work or volunteer hours, and capping the funding of the program through block grants.

Trump also promised to give vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. carte blanche to pursue his Make America Healthy Again agenda on public health reforms, a move that could herald sweeping changes for the Food and Drug Administration and other federal agencies.

Kennedy told NPRhed that he is working to eliminate fluoride from drinking water in the United States, rolling back one of the largest public health initiatives of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged not to sign a national abortion ban, but could lean on the FDA to make it harder to access the procedure. This could include revising guidelines for sending abortion pills through the mail. Trump also promised to eliminate gender-affirming health care for transgender people.

Backed by a newly Republican Senate and potentially a Republican House of Representatives, Trump could have carte blanche to pursue conservative health care policies in his second term, with real impacts on payers, doctors and patients, experts say .

Major hospital industry trade associations congratulated Trump on his victory this week, while reiterating their priorities to lawmakers in Washington.

Insurer groups have been quieter. AHIP, the largest lobby representing payers, told Healthcare Dive it had no statements to share. Other associations, including the Alliance of Community Health Plans, which represents nonprofit insurers, have not issued official statements on the election but have posted blogs outlining their priorities for the new administration.

However, shares of some of the largest U.S. insurers rose after news of Trump's victory, signaling that Wall Street believes his regime may prove friendlier than the Biden administration. Under Biden, regulators have taken steps to rein in profiteering in federal programs, particularly Medicare.

The Better Medicare Alliance, a lobby for insurers in the privatized Medicare Advantage program, said it looks forward to partnering with the Trump administration to ensure sufficient funding and sensible policies in the state of Massachusetts.

Groups representing pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical middlemen often maligned by federal regulators in the Biden administration, and telehealth companies, which Trump allowed access to Medicare during the COVID-19 pandemic, also sent their congratulations to the new administration.

The American Medical Association, the national lobby representing doctors, did not respond to a request for comment and made no statement about the election on its website.

Here's how some of the industry's most influential trade associations reacted to the news of Trump's victory.

American Hospital Association

The AHA and Hospitals and Health Systems of America congratulate President-elect Trump and look forward to working with him and his new administration to make progress on the many critical issues facing health care and patients and communities that we are proud to serve. We also extend our congratulations to new and returning members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

As we enter the final weeks of this session of Congress and look ahead to the next, our priorities remain the same: ensuring access to coverage and care, improving the quality and affordability of care, supporting our caregivers and ensure that hospitals and healthcare systems have the resources and support they need to remain the cornerstone of their communities.

Essential Hospitals of the Americas

We are ready to work with the new administration and Congress to strengthen health care for all by protecting Medicaid and other programs that help working families and others stay healthy and productive.

Good health and the financial security that affordable access to health care brings are essential to a strong economy and healthy communities. Our hospitals provide this, as well as vital services for entire communities, such as trauma and burn care, transplant services and behavioral health. Essential hospitals are economic engines and often the largest employer in the community.

We appreciate President-elect Trump's stated commitment to unity for the good of all Americans. We are also committed to working with all stakeholders to preserve and strengthen the indispensable role of our hospitals in their communities.

Federation of American Hospitals

FAH congratulates President-elect Donald Trump and we look forward to working with him, his administration and the new Congress to ensure all Americans have the health care they need and deserve. 24/7 lifesaving care is essential to the American people and is a good partner in ensuring that all Americans have access to needed hospital care in their communities. Many important issues are at stake for patients across the country regarding health care coverage and protecting Medicare beneficiaries under managed care, and we look forward to addressing patient care together.

Pharmaceutical Care Management Association

PCMA congratulates President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and newly elected members of Congress on their victories in the 2024 elections.

Americas Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) look forward to working with the Trump Administration and members on both sides of the 119th Congress to achieve more affordable prescription drugs for all Americans.

To make progress on medicine affordability, policymakers must start by addressing prices set by pharmaceutical companies and the misuse of the patent system that blocks market-based competition. Promoting greater competition, while protecting essential choices and flexibility for employers, will drive down the cost of prescription drugs. We are ready to work with federal and state policymakers to meet the expectations of American patients.

A Better Alliance for Medicare

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance understand that protecting Medicare is a top priority for seniors, including Medicare Advantage. We congratulate them on their election victory and look forward to working with their administration and the new Congress.

Medicare Advantage provides affordable, quality health care to nearly 34 million elderly and disabled people. With more than half of Medicare beneficiaries now choosing Medicare Advantage, it is crucial that we continue to provide stability for seniors with sufficient funding and sensible policies. »

American Telemedicine Association

President-elect Trump and his administration were strong supporters of telehealth during his first stay in the White House, creating important policy flexibilities that allowed for immediate and appropriate access to virtual care services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19, which we are grateful for.

We look forward to working with the Trump Administration to ensure that access to needed care continues to be available to all Americans and that telehealth services become a permanent part of health care delivery in our country.

Our thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, which has also demonstrated unwavering support for telehealth over the past four years. We sincerely hope that congressional leaders on both sides will move quickly to advance a bill expanding telehealth flexibilities and bring it to President Biden's desk for signature before the end of the year. We cannot underestimate the urgency of extending these flexibilities to avoid interrupting necessary and often life-saving care for millions of patients.

Alliance for Connected Care

There are few issues more bipartisan than access to health care through technology. The Alliance worked with the first Trump administration to enable remote monitoring and then telehealth in the face of a global pandemic, and we look forward to working with the new administration and Congress to finally enshrine permanent access to telehealth in the law.

