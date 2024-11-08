Europe urged to 'write its own history' as Trump era approaches – World





BUDAPEST: European leaders met in Budapest on Thursday in search of a common response to the threats of a new Donald Trump presidency, even as the seat of German power remained empty due to a political crisis 'aggravates. European Union leaders were joined by others from the United Kingdom to Turkey, as well as NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, for the European Political Community meeting which will be followed by a summit of the 27-nation bloc. . The future of Europe is in our hands, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, ahead of negotiations dominated by Trump's return to the White House. We have shown that Europe can assume its responsibilities by remaining united. On the agenda: Europe's security challenges, foremost among them Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the conflict in the Middle East, issues of migration, global trade and economic security, all highlighted by the prospect of a second disruptive Trump presidency. This is a decisive moment in history for us Europeans, Macron said in his opening speech. Do we want to read the history written by others, the wars launched by Vladimir Putin, the American elections, China's technological or commercial choices, Macron asked. Or do we want to write our own story? I think we have the strength to write it. Macron urges the continent to assert its strategic independence from the United States Ukraine addresses Trump Macron urged the continent to assert its strategic independence from the United States and defend its interests against those of its geopolitical rivals. We must not delegate our security to America forever, he said. But Ukraine's Zelensky, speaking to the gathering, made clear that kyiv still counted on U.S. engagement as well as a strong Europe to repel the Russian invasion. We hope that America will become stronger. This is the kind of America Europe needs. And it is a strong Europe that America needs. It is the bond between allies that must be valued and cannot be lost, Zelensky said. This message was reinforced by Natos Rutte, who tried to convince Trump to continue supporting kyiv, arguing that North Korea's involvement in the conflict and the transfer of Russian weapons technology to Pyongyang directly threatened the United States. United. Published in Dawn, November 8, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1870942/europe-urged-to-write-own-history-as-trump-era-looms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos