It's a mistake to pit the EU against Trump in trade talks, Starmer warns

Sir Keir Starmer has been warned not to repeat Boris Johnson's mistakes in trying to outplay the EU and US amid likely tensions following the election of Donald Trump.

The prime minister has made clear his intention to move closer to the president-elect, but he is also pursuing a post-Brexit reset with the EU based on closer security and trade ties.

This risks putting the UK in the middle of a global power struggle, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying on Thursday that Trump would defend US interests, for example by imposing tariffs on British and European goods, adding: The question is whether we are prepared to defend the United Kingdom. European interest.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves meanwhile signaled that the UK would try to negotiate exemptions from any tariffs imposed by Trump, while Number 10 signaled her intention to strengthen the economic partnership with America, as the There are questions about whether Starmer and Trump can strike a trade deal at the same time. by seeking closer trade ties with the EU.

But trade experts have warned both men against trying to strike simultaneous deals with Washington and Brussels, an approach that led Trump in 2019 to criticize Johnson's Brexit deal as limiting the Kingdom's capacity -United to sign an agreement with America.

The Prime Minister should instead focus on areas such as security and energy, where cooperation with the US could be more delicate under Trump, and make a significant public offer to the EU in this area, according to David Henig, British director of the European Centre. For international political economy.

But I suspect that old habits die hard and we will instead try to play against the EU and the United States, which will be very risky, Henig added.

I suspect the UK Government will attempt to strike separate deals with the EU and US, and I hope this can be achieved quietly.

But the risk is that they both understand what they are doing and therefore offer nothing or less. Some evidence we've already tried this under Trump.

When Johnson wanted to secure a UK-US trade deal in 2020, while negotiating with the EU, he thought he could get good deals from both sides, but he didn't.

If the British government tries to play a game of four-dimensional chess with the big trading powers, I don't like our chances.

It came as Starmer and Macron attended the European Political Community (EPC) summit bringing together the leaders of EU countries and their continental allies like the UK.

The rally was hosted by Hungary and its prime minister, Viktor Orban, who is something of a Trump ally and embodies a division among EU leaders over how to deal with the president-elect that Starmer will have to navigate .

Anand Menon, director of the British think tank In A Changing Europe, said: “One of the problems here is that Starmer finds himself slightly out of step with Europeans who are prepared to be more critical of Trump, d 'on the one hand, and the Europeans who really want to snuggle up against Trump on the other, like Orban.

Europe has a set of discreet positions towards the United States.

At the EPC summit, Starmer chaired a subgroup on irregular migration as he announced new deals to intercept criminal gangs smuggling migrants across the Western Balkans, as part of efforts aimed at putting an end to short boat trips.

He unveiled agreements with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo while urging European partners to take action to reduce the number of deaths in the Channel during small boat crossings and telling them that international cooperation legal will be key to efforts to combat the migration crisis.