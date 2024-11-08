Maha Vikas Aghadi, a vehicle without wheels or brakes: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Dhule district of Maharashtra on November 8, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 8, 2024) said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a struggle to sit in the driver's seat . Addressing his first rally in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, Mr Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would ensure rapid development of Maharashtra. You all know my affinity for Maharashtra, Mr. Modi said. We consider people as another form of God, but some people play politics to loot people, Mr. Modi said, addressing the gathering in north Maharashtras Dhule district. Mr. Modi said that whenever he asked anything from the people of Maharashtra, they wholeheartedly gave him their blessings. I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra has developed in the last two and a half years will not be able to stop, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister said only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs. The Congress was in power simultaneously at the Center and in Maharashtra but never felt the need to give Marathi the status of a classical language, Mr. Modi said. The Congress is playing a dangerous game of pitting one caste against another as this party will never be able to see Dalits, backward classes and tribes progress, Mr. Modi said.

