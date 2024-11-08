Politics
Nick Ferrari takes to the streets of the United States to ask Americans: “Can you identify these…
November 8, 2024, 07:29 | Updated: November 8, 2024, 09:14
How familiar are Americans with British politics?
Nick Ferrari took to the streets of the United States to ask Americans if they could identify British politicians.
It comes as rumors swirled that Nigel Farage could be named the UK's next ambassador to the United States.
During the 2024 US elections, Nick took to the streets of Washington and Pennsylvania to try to poll voters on a range of issues, including Trump, Biden and now, British politics.
Today, he's focused squarely on the U.K., introducing Americans to images of Nigel Farage, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson to voters in the state of Arlington, Virginia.
“His name is Nigel Farage, does that mean anything to you?” Nick asked voters, with a surprising number of Americans able to identify Trump's “friend” and Britain's reform leader.
“Far right, worse than Trump,” said one Arlington resident, while a second added: “Nigel, you are the best – you also wear the best socks.”
However, when presented with an image of Starmer, the public seemed less able to identify the newly elected British Prime Minister,
Is this the current British Prime Minister? one asked after what Nick said was “30 minutes” of confusion.
However, it was undoubtedly Boris Johnson's image that received the most recognition, with one voter commenting that the former prime minister looks like an absent-minded professor.
Many of those interviewed put it simply: he really liked to party.
Others, however, were quick to congratulate the leader.
I think he did a good job during Covid, honestly I give him props for that, said one Arlington resident.
Adding: He does better than any of our politicians.
While another compared Boris Johnson to Trump.
What do you mean? Nick asked.
Well, he looks like him and, to a lesser extent than Nigel Farage, he acts like him too.”
It comes as LBC took to the streets of Washington on the day of the historic 2024 US election, asking American voters why did Trump win and Harris lose?
With Trump's popularity apparently underestimated by polls – and not for the first time – the president-elect is poised to become the first convicted felon to enter the White House.
Both candidates have run increasingly polarized campaigns, with conversations among voters regularly returning to the cost of living, race and gender politics among average Americans.
I'm very disappointed that people can't see the bigger picture, one supporter told Nick, while another added: America hates black women.
Mr. Trump's victory was assured earlier on Wednesday after winning a series of swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.
On the streets of West Virginia, voters repeatedly told LBC that their vote came down to the economy.
One voter said Biden had done absolutely nothing after four years in office, while another told LBC's Henry Riley that Trump seemed like a “pretty decent guy.”
This happens despite admitting that he only voted for Trump because “everyone else did.”
