USA x China: Xi Jinping is better prepared to face Trump – 07/11/2024 – Market

When Donald Trump started a trade war with China in 2018, Beijing found itself at a disadvantage and unsure how to respond. This time, leader Xi Jinping is better prepared for battle, even though he has more to lose.

Trump, who won a second presidential term on Tuesday, has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods, a level that Bloomberg Economics says will decimate trade between the world's largest economies. This comes on top of a series of export controls on cutting-edge technologies that Biden has only strengthened since Trump left office.

During this period, China has taken strategic steps to ensure that it is more resilient and better positioned to fight back. Fundamental to this has been the expansion of its toolbox, which now includes export controls on critical raw materials, as well as tariffs on agricultural products and a list of entities that can targeting major American companies.

“China, psychologically speaking, is much better prepared to face him again,” said Zhou Bo, a retired People's Liberation Army colonel and senior fellow at the China's Center for International Security and Strategy. Tsinghua University. Xi congratulated Trump on his victory and called for “healthy and lasting” ties between the nations, state media reported.

Xi would nevertheless prefer to avoid a tariff battle which risks being much more devastating than the first. China has relied on exports of products such as electric vehicles and batteries to support an economy plagued by deflationary pressures and real estate woes, and Chinese lawmakers are meeting this week to formulate measures to boost growth.

If Trump follows through on his tariff threats, Chinese authorities will have to do much more to help the economy. Goldman Sachs said last week that tighter trade restrictions against China could force Xi to boost domestic consumption, something the Communist Party traditionally seeks to avoid.

On Wednesday, the yuan weakened the most in two years and Chinese stocks fell, giving investors a taste of the volatility to come as Trump secures the U.S. presidency. The offshore yuan fell 1.3% against the dollar, the biggest one-day decline since October 2022. Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong were worst hit by the sell-off, with the Hang Seng Index closing lower. decrease of 2.6%.

“China can hardly retaliate against 60% tariffs,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis SA. “What China is going to do is announce a bigger stimulus plan to counterbalance, so that the market does not penalize China.”

During Trump's first term, roughly two years of threats, tariffs and negotiations ended with a deal signed in January 2020 that included China's promise to buy $200 billion worth of U.S. goods in an attempt to to close its trade imbalance with the United States. However, the Covid outbreak around the same time quickly deteriorated relations between the countries, and China never came close to meeting its targets as Chinese exports soared during the pandemic.

A new trade war threatens to cause even greater damage to global trade. Last year, Chinese companies exported $500 billion worth of products to the United States, accounting for about 15 percent of the value of all their exports. If the United States imposed high tariffs on all or most of these products, it could eliminate these sales and further harm companies facing a weak domestic economy and falling prices.

While Chinese officials don't want to overreact to Trump's new tariff threats, they also worry about appearing weak, according to Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies who frequently visits China. .

Potential options for the Chinese government, he explained, include targeting US companies with significant interests in China, selling US Treasuries, devaluing the yuan and establishing more contacts in Europe and in Latin America.

“They're tired of being treated like a piñata and they want to fight back,” Kennedy said of China. “They are ready to confront Trump and fight fire with fire if necessary.”

The emergence of Elon Musk as a major supporter of the Trump campaign poses a wild card for China. Tesla's billionaire CEO has extensive business interests in China, raising the possibility that he is advocating a softer approach. Trump congratulated Musk when he declared victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the United States.

But if a trade war breaks out, China would be ready to retaliate, and U.S. agricultural exports could once again be the first target. Since Trump's first term, Brazil has strengthened its position as China's largest soybean supplier and is now also the largest source of corn imports, replacing the surge in U.S. exports to China under The 2020 trade deal provided more than 40% of China's soybean imports, but that figure fell to less than 18% in the first nine months of this year.

China's slowing economy also gives Beijing more room to maneuver, as its demand for pork as well as corn and soybeans to feed pigs has declined. This means it is less dependent on imports and can more easily shift its purchases from the United States to other countries.

“There should be no doubt about China's retaliation,” said Zhou Xiaoming, a researcher at a think tank in Beijing and former deputy representative of China's mission to the United Nations in Geneva a decade ago. “Soft targets include corn and soybeans. The country is in a better position than in 2018 to take retaliatory measures, as China has developed Brazil as a reliable alternative supply source and has managed to reduce its imports from the United States.”

However, at the same time, China has fewer obvious objectives to achieve. The country's imports from the United States have fallen from their 2021 peak and Beijing has not signed a contract to buy new Boeing planes in years, meaning it may pose one less threat . In addition to weakening trade relations, direct investment ties between the United States and China are also shrinking: the stock of Chinese investments in the United States fell 28% last year from its peak of 2019, according to United Nations data.

This raises the possibility that China may seek to devalue its currency, making its exports cheaper. Although China's last formal devaluation was in 2015, at the height of the first trade conflict between mid-2018 and mid-2019, authorities allowed the yuan to fall to nearly 7.2 per dollar, making its exports less expensive and offering some cushioning from Trump's tariffs.

China's currency currently hovers around the same level, but letting it fall further risks angering other trading partners around the world, who could, in turn, impose their own tariffs on Chinese goods. The influx of cheap steel has already led countries to erect barriers to access to the metal, which could spread to more products as part of an all-out trade war.

An important new tool for Xi is export controls, which the United States has frequently used against China. Last year, Beijing restricted overseas sales of gallium and germanium, two metals widely used in making electronic chips, communications equipment and in defense industries. China may now seek to impose restrictions on key raw materials the United States needs for its strategic technologies, such as antimony, used in some semiconductor devices.

China also now has a more formal process for sanctioning foreign companies. In September, authorities announced that China would open an investigation into PVH, the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, for not using cotton from the western Xinjiang region, where the United States has restricted trade in due to human rights concerns. Beijing also sanctioned a US drone company for supplying Taiwan, preventing it from buying parts from China, according to the Financial Times.

Ultimately, China would prefer to make a deal with Trump. The president-elect has indicated he would be open to Chinese investment in the United States, which could potentially form the basis of some sort of deal, according to Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization think tank at Beijing.

“Trump is a pragmatic politician who focuses on solving specific problems,” Wang said. “China has the ultimate leadership in electric vehicles and green technology. There is a huge opportunity for Chinese companies to help make America great again,” he added.

Yet Beijing recognizes that China must hope for the best and prepare for the worst. And there aren't many options if Trump wants to carry out extreme threats that would also harm the United States and raise prices for American consumers.

“We talk a lot about what China can do to prepare for this scenario, but at the end of the day, there really isn't much to prepare for,” said Tu Xinquan, a former adviser to China's Ministry of Commerce. and now professor and dean of the China Institute of WTO Studies at the Beijing University of International Business and Economics.

“There is no miracle solution,” he added. “We can only solve the problem when it presents itself.”