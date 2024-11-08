Alan Duncan faces discrimination complaint after Israel outburst

Connect with us

A formal complaint has been made against former Conservative minister Sir Alan Duncan over his comments suggesting Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick took his script from the Israelis.

The complainant, that the J.C. understands that he is a party member living in Finchley and Golders Green, alleges that Duncan breached the party's code of conduct which prohibits discrimination against protected characteristics such as race and religion as defined by the Health Act. 'equality.

Last month, during the Conservative Party leadership election, Duncan claimed that candidate Robert Jenrick, whose wife is Jewish and born in Israel, draws his inspiration entirely from Conservative Friends of Israel and Israelis and that it would be a disaster if he were elected. leader of the Conservative Party.

Duncan, who served as foreign minister in Theresa May's government, also told YouTube channel Palestine Deep Dive that Jenrick was an extremist and did not believe in any sort of two-state solution, although he claims to believe it. He doesn't know anything about it.

At the time, Duncan's comments were condemned by both Jenrick and his leadership rival, Kemi Badenoch, who has since become leader of the Conservative Party. In a statement, the Conservative Party said it had an established code of conduct and formal processes. If a complaint is filed, it is thoroughly investigated and may result in an investigation or dismissal of the case. This process is rightly confidential.

Duncan denied his comments constituted anti-Semitism and said The Sun: This is classic anti-Semitism abuse where they make unwarranted accusations of anti-Semitism in order to intimidate or silence. I will not be silenced.

I defend international law. He doesn't do it. Will he say unequivocally that all Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal? If he does not do this, he is not fit to become leader of the Conservative Party.

In another statement, he clarified: “My interview specifically excluded family ties as important, saying that being Jewish does not necessarily mean you agree with Netanyahu.

The Conservative Party was contacted for comment on the new complaint against Duncan but had, at the time of writing, made no comment on it.

The party also declined to comment on the status of Duncan's membership of the Conservatives and whether it had been suspended.

In July this year, the J.C. exclusively revealed that Duncan had regained his Conservative Party membership after being investigated for comments made on the radio LBC in April.

The former minister told TV channel Nick Ferrari that he wanted to remove pro-Israel extremists from the government and called for a total arms embargo against Israel.

Duncan, who represented Rutland and Melton in Parliament from 1992 to 2019, said the conservative pro-Israel group Friends of Israel (CFI) met the expectations of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, bypassing all proper government processes to exert undue influence at the top of government.

He called for the expulsion of CFI honorary chairman Lord Stuart Polak from the House of Lords and said he was exercising the interests of another country, not those of the Parliament in which he sits.

At the time, a Conservative Party spokesperson told the J.C.“After two months of investigation, an independent committee reviewed the complaint and rejected it,” a decision that was condemned by groups including the Campaign Against Antisemitism and the Antisemitism Policy Trust.

The President of the National Jewish Assembly, Gary Mond, told the J.C. he resigned his 47 year party membership due to their decision not to take action against Duncan and that it was a complete disgrace that the Conservative Party was incapable of supporting CFI by refusing to even criticize, and again less to take disciplinary action against him, Sir Alan Duncan because of his accusations.

Sir Alan Duncan has been contacted for comment.

