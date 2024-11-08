Announcement of the new face of the DPP leadership of Golkar, No Jokowi and Gibran





INILAMPUNGCOM — General Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP Bahlil Lahadalia officially announced the new management structure of Golkar for the period 2024-2029, at the Golkar DPP Office, Thursday evening, November 7, 2024. What is interesting is that the announced composition of the leadership – out of 152 names – does not include the names of Joko Widodo, former 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, and his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, now now vice-president. president. This surprised the public, because previously it was rumored that Joko Widodo would occupy an important position in Golkar, as honorary council chairman, advisor or advisory council. The composition of the leadership has changed. Several old characters are now returning. Among them, Idrus Marham, former secretary general of Golkar under the leadership of Abu Rizal Bakrie. Idrus Marham, appointed general vice president for public policy. Among the youth group there are the sons of the former general presidents of Golkar. Setya Novanto's son Ade Komaruddin and Airlangga Hartarto's son are also on this leadership list. “We convey that the name of the 7th President, Joko Widodo, is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary council, advisory council or in the structure, including the vice president of Mas,” Bahlil said during of a press conference at the office of the DPP of the Golkar Party, Jl. Neli Orchid, West Jakarta (07/11/2024). Bahlil continued that the Golkar Party in principle opens its doors as wide as possible for the best sons and daughters of the nation to join the party. “Golkar is inclusive, it does not recognize ethnicity, religion or origin. “As long as he is an Indonesian citizen who meets the requirements, he will be happy if he wants to be a Golkar cadre,” Bahlil said. Here is the management structure of the Golkar Party DPP for the period 2024-2029: 1. General President: Bahlil Lahadalia; 2. General Vice President for Party Affairs: Kahar Muzakir; 3. General Vice President for Interagency Relations: Bambang Soesatyo; 4. General Vice-President in charge of Public Policies Function 1: Adies Kadir; 5. General Vice President in charge of electoral gains for the Sumatra region: Ahmad Doli Kurnia; 6. General Vice President for Election Gains for Java and Kalimantan Region: Wihaji; 7. General Vice President for Electoral Duties 1: Ace Hasan Syadzily; 8. General Vice President for Political Function 2: Idrus Marham; 9. General Vice President in charge of electoral functions 2: Meuty Hafid; 10. General Vice President for Election Gains for Eastern Indonesia Region: Emanuel Melkades Laka Lena; Party 11. Head of the organization: Yahya Zaini; 12. Head of Framework and Memberships: Zulfikar Ass Sadikin; 13. Head of the Ideology Strengthening and Creative Work Division: Panggah Susanto; Interagency Relations 14. Responsible for relations with mass organizations: Fahd A Rafiq; 15. Head of External Institutional Relations: Kholis Malik; Winning the Sumatran regional elections 16. Head of the winning division of the elections for North Sumatra: Ilham Pangestu; 17. Head of the election winning division for South Sumatra: Yudha Nofanza Utama; Victory in the Java-Kalimantan regional elections 18. Head of the winning division of the West Java elections: Puteri Komarudin; 19. Head of Central Java Election Winning Division: Singgih Januratmoko; 20. Head of the winning division of the East Java elections: Ali Mufti; 21. Head of the election winning division for the West and Central Kalimantan region: Mukhtarudin; 22. Head of Election Victory Division for East, South and North Kalimantan Regions: Inspector General of Police. (Retired) Rikwanto; Eastern Indonesia Regional Election Victory 23. Head of the winning division of the Sulawesi regional elections: Muhidin; 24. Head of the winning zone of the Bali regional elections, Nusa Tenggara: Gede Sumarjaya Linggih; 25. Head of the election winning division for the Moluccas region, Papua: Mohamad Uswanas Electoral function 1 26. Head of religious and spiritual affairs: Nusron Wahid; 125. Department of Social Services: Medina Wiranata Kusumah. 126. Department of Entrepreneurship: Mohammad Al Amin Mustofa 127. Department of Employment and Professional Development: Ria Sri Wulandari. 128. Department of Cooperative and MSME Development: Angelia Dhian Permata Da Silva 129. Department of Agriculture and Fisheries: Hartini Soraya 130. Department of Agriculture and Fisheries: Abukasim Sangadji 131. Department of Creative Economy Development: Triana Tandjung 132. Youth Department: Muhammad Omar Syarif 133. Ministry of Education and Health: dr. G Ayu Amelinda Hanjani 134. Ministry of Education and Health: Nadia Zuhra Karla 135. Department of Environmental Affairs: Rizka Nindya Intani 136. Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture: Dia Ramayana 137. Department of Tourism, Arts and Culture: Lintang Idhayu Snadhika 138. Department of Women Empowerment: Saniatul Lativa 139. Department of Women Empowerment: Dwi Setya Pratiwi 140. Department of Women Empowerment: Syarifah Nadia 141. Department of Political Policy and Domestic Government: Endah Cahya 142. Department of Legal Policy and Human Rights: Muslim Jaya Butar-Butar 143. Department of Population Policy and Human Resources: Miranti Amelia P Kono 144. Head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations: Amriati Amin 145. Department of Industrial Policy: Meliawati 146. Ministry of Defense: 147. Trade Policy Department: Almanzo Bonara 148. Department of Economic Policy: Fetty Angraenidini 149. Department of People's Social Protection Policy: Khatibur Rasyadi 150. Department of Infrastructure and Energy Policy: Zigo Rolanda 151. Department of Land Policy and Agrarian Reform: Gania Kartasasmita 152. Department of External Institutional Relations: Denni Panjaitan (db/inilampu)

