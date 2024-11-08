Xi Jinping to visit Peru, Brazil for APEC, G20 summits





Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Peru and Brazil next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits and the G20 forum, the Asian country's foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Xi will be in Lima from November 13 to 17, then travel to Rio de Janeiro, where he will stay until the 21st of this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying's spokesperson said in a statement.

At the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Xi “will attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit,” the brief text said. And in Brazil, invited by his counterpart Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, he will participate in the 19th summit of G20 leaders and will also make an official visit. A few hours earlier, the White House had announced the presence of American President Joe Biden at the two summits, before giving way in January to the winner of the elections, Donald Trump. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

China is Brazil's main trading partner, with trade worth $180 billion in 2023, and mainly exports semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals to the South American giant. On the contrary, Brazil is the main South American exporter to China, to which it supplies agricultural products such as soya, corn, sugar and meat. Since returning to power last year, President Lula has maintained a delicate balance between deepening ties with China and improving relations with the United States. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

Beijing and Brasilia tried to position themselves as mediators in the conflict in Ukraine and refused to sanction Russia's invasion. Proof of the good relations between the two countries, Lula visited China last year and this year his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin did so, a trip that should pave the way for Brazil's accession to the the Belt and Road Initiative. Many South American countries, including Peru, have joined this Chinese infrastructure project, a fundamental pillar of Xi's attempt to expand Beijing's influence abroad. bur-oho/je/cwl/dbh/arm

