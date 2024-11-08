Politics
Trkiye says ready to collaborate with Trump for regional peace
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has made clear that Trkiye is ready to work with the United States after Donald Trump's re-election to resolve regional crises such as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.
“Trump made promises to end the conflicts… We want that promise to be kept and Israel to be told to 'stop,'” Erdoan told reporters aboard a return flight from European summit in Hungary on Thursday.
Erdoan, a staunch supporter of Palestine, has been a vocal critic of the Netanyahu administration as Israeli attacks have killed more than 42,000 people in Gaza, as well as of Washington for allowing Tel Aviv. Trkiye cut off trade with Israel and asked to join a genocide case against Israel at the World Court.
“Mr. Trump, by cutting off military support provided to Israel, could be a good start to ending Israeli aggression on Palestinian and Lebanese lands,” Erdoan said.
The United States is Israel's main ally, providing $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since October 7, 2023 alone, according to a Brown University report last month. U.S. military support for Israel has steadily increased since 1978, with the largest share approved under the Biden administration.
Trump's presidency will seriously affect the political and military balances in the Middle East region, Erdoan said, adding that continuing the policies of the Biden era would deepen the impasse and expand the conflict in the region.
The war in Ukraine could end easily if the Trump administration adopts a solutions-based approach, Erdoan continued, saying that Western countries' efforts led by the United States to end the war in Ukraine would accelerate the search for solutions. 'a solution.
He also said he invited Trump to visit Trkiye after a phone call Wednesday in which he said Trump spoke very positively about Trkiye.
Despite disagreements, Trkiye and the United States have an indisputable model partnership, Erdoan said.
NATO allies had regular contact during Trump's first presidency and achieved results, Erdoan recalled, apparently angry at the lack of communication with Joe Biden's administration over the past four years.
I don't believe we will have such problems with Trump, the Turkish leader said, hailing the president-elect's electoral victory despite numerous difficulties, including assassination attempts during his campaign.
Few politicians could resist it so comfortably, Erdoan said.
The YPG problem
Erdoan believes that under Trump, Trkiye and the United States will be able to discuss Washington's withdrawal from northern Syria and support for PKK/YPG terrorists in the region.
The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 to achieve so-called Kurdish autonomy in southeastern regions and is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara, as well as the United States and the European Union. The YPG is their Syrian branch and has occupied oil-rich Syrian territories since 2015.
Washington considers the YPG its ally under the pretext of hunting down the last Daesh terrorists, which Ankara considers to support a threat against its national security. Turkish cross-border airstrikes have targeted the YPG in the region since 2016.
At the time, Trump showed a willingness to address the Trkiyes' concerns about the YPG, promising to withdraw them from the Turkish border area but subsequently failing to do so.
According to his political ally Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump wants to withdraw US troops from northern Syria instead of leaving them as “cannon fodder” if fighting breaks out between other parties.
Erdoan wants the issue to find some framework in direct phone calls with Trump.
Sale of fighter planes
The Turkish president also expects progress with Trump on the long-stalled F-35 fighter jet deal.
Trkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended due to a dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, after its efforts to buy US Patriot missiles were rejected .
Trump said in 2019: (Trkiye) paid the money but you still don't give them the planes?
As allies, the United States knows our expectations, Erdoan joked.
