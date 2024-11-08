Friday prayers at the Istiqlal accompanied by Pratikno







Jakarta – After two weeks in Solo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) returned to Jakarta. This afternoon, Jokowi observed performing Friday prayers at the Istiqlal mosque. The moment Jokowi arrived at the Istiqlal was uploaded to the Instagram account @masjidistiqlal.official as seen, Friday (11/8/2024). Jokowi was seen wearing a white shirt and black cap. Jokowi held the first prayer row with the leaders of the Istiqlal Mosque management body, including Head of the Worship Organization Division KH Bukhori Sail Attahiri and Deputy Head of the Worship Organization Division KH Abu Hurairah Abd Salam. Accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Pratikno, Jokowi was welcomed by KH Bukhori at the Al-Malik VIP Hall of the Istiqlal Mosque. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi was seen escorted by Paspampres and his aides. Jokowi was also seen greeting the congregation in Istiqlal. Previously, Jokowi left for Jakarta on Thursday (07/11). Jokowi said he came to Jakarta to visit his grandchildren. Jokowi revealed this in a video uploaded to his Instagram account, @jokowi. Jokowi made a vlog at Adi Soemarmo Airport. “This morning I headed to Jakarta with Ms. Jokowi. Get on, get on, get on the Garuda (plane),” Jokowi said. In his statement, Jokowi said he had been in Solo for 2 weeks after retiring as president. Today he went to Jakarta to visit his grandchildren. “After living in Solo for more than two weeks, we went to Jakarta to visit our grandchildren, bismillah,” he said. It has been known that Jokowi is retiring since October 20, 2024. After retiring and bidding farewell to President Prabowo Subianto, Jokowi immediately returned to Solo. In Solo, Jokowi carried out activities like an ordinary citizen. Several times he went to enjoy culinary delights with Iriana. He also often receives many guests at his home. Watch the video “Prabowo meets Jokowi Solo, Gerindra: There was a meeting”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (knv/knv)

