Politics
Britain rethinks its approach to China
Last month, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy made a discreet two-day visit to China, hoping, according to the Foreign Office (FCDO), to bring coherence to bilateral relations. Under recent Conservative governments, British policy towards China has moved away from the heyday of Cameron and Osborne. to Sunak's perception that Beijing was the biggest threat. The prize for the most unusual episode goes to the filming of a propaganda travelogue with Boris Johnsonfather Stanley and brother Max, funded by the Chinese government in a deal struck while Johnson was still prime minister.
Labor has said it wants a fresh start after these wild swings. He seems to want a strategy, instead of relying on the current three-word approach: “cooperate, compete, challenge.” In pursuit of such a plan, Labor announced a comprehensive audit of UK-China relations within 100 days. We are still waiting. At the same time, developments in the EU and the US threaten to make an already delicate task even more difficult.
Labors' three words pull in different directions, as do the Biden administration's widely copied mantra: invest, align, compete and the European version that describes China as a partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. The unresolved question in all these formulas is which word predominates? So far, all indications are that on the contentious bilateral issues of Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the UK will not allow disputes to interfere with hopes of cooperation.
Apart from an August phone call between Keir Starmer and Xi Jinping, there have been no high-level exchanges between the UK and China for almost five years. Lammy's visit was hailed in Beijing as a welcome reset of relations, despite Lammy's strong criticism of China's mass internment and forced labor policies against Xinjiang's Uighur population when he was in opposition. The FCDO assures us that, while trying to warm economic relations, the Foreign Minister raised Xinjiang during his meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and First Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang. The chances of him honoring the promise he made last year that a Labor government would seek recognition of Chinas actions in Xinjiang as genocide before international courts, do not seem high.
The case of Jimmy Lai was also raised, but the famous British citizen, businessman and former newspaper publisher continues to face national security charges in Hong Kong in legal proceedings that pushes any definition of fairness to the breaking point.
In Taiwan, we have learned little from Lammy's visit, beyond the usual Chinese insistence that this is an internal matter, not a UK affair. The British government made only the unenlightening statement that the UK had fulfilled its commitments to Taiwan. But four days before the foreign minister's handshake in Beijing, China launched a large-scale military exercise that encircled Taiwan, a show of force intended both to intimidate and demonstrate China's ability to blockade the island, if she wishes. Two days after Lammy's visit, China conducted live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait, a key shipping lane through which about a fifth of the world's $2.45 trillion maritime trade passes each year. of dollars.
The UK, like other liberal democracies, insists that the dispute between Taiwan and the People's Republic of China must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with the views of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. China's intimidation could therefore have presented the Labor government with a golden opportunity to reiterate this position. Instead, the week before Lammy left for Beijing, he asked Taiwan's recent ex-president, Tsai Ing-wen, to postpone a planned visit to the United Kingdom, making it clear to Beijing that the new government was ready to sideline Taiwan. the hope of an economic reward that may or may not materialize.
In China, Lammy spoke encouragingly about the need to cooperate on global issues such as climate change. Wang Yi, however, ruled out the possibility of separating climate change from other issues in bilateral relations, a statement that demonstrates China's desire to exploit climate to pursue other objectives.
A number of increasingly delicate developments will require a difficult balance between the UK's relationships with China, the US and the EU.
Last week, after a year-long investigation into government subsidies, the EU voted to apply tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles. In response, China ordered its automakers to suspend substantial investments in EU countries that support tariffs, to strengthen its position in its ongoing talks with Brussels. The UK has not taken a position on tariffs on Chinese cars, much to the dismay of its own car industry, but it risks finding itself increasingly marginalized as it tries to balance demands contradictory from Beijing and Brussels.
Conflicts between the UK's relations with the United States and those with China are likely to worsen with Donald Trump's return to the presidency. Confronting China is a bipartisan issue in the US, but Trump's victory risks highlighting tensions in the UK's position: London must maintain close security and defense relations with states -United, a need reinforced by Trump's repeated threats to undermine NATO. But the Labor government will face tariffs imposed by Trump on imports from the UK and also wants to adopt a more conciliatory tone towards Beijing in its quest for investment. The Trump administration will likely step up its demands that its allies either align with U.S. policies or feel the weight of its discontent.
Lammy's interlocutors in Beijing had no doubt about the difficulty of his government's position. The UK has a weak hand in an increasingly complex game and cannot expect much sympathy from Beijing unless it is willing to put some distance in its relations with the UNITED STATES. Competition among great powers should not be the backdrop of this era, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. He need not add that if the UK chooses to remain close to the US, it can expect little favor from China.
