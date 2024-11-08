Nicole Scherzinger reacts as she 'presents herself as a Trump supporter' | Celebrity News | Showbiz and television





Nicole Scherzinger was asked how she could replicate controversial former comedian Russell Brand's headgear, as he boasted a hat modeled after Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan. Although the bright red baseball cap looks like one of the famous Trump MAGA hats, it actually bore the words “Make Jesus First Again.” Russell, who flashed a wide smile as he showed off the hat, then captioned his message “God bless America.” It is unclear whether Russell's hat was a parody or a true reflection of his political beliefs. He supported Labor minister Jeremy Corbyn in the 2017 election, suggesting that at that time he held left-wing rather than right-wing views. However, by July he seemed to have changed direction, as he claimed on YouTube: “If you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don't see how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump, precisely for the reasons they gave. pretend you can't. Meanwhile, Nicole responded to her social media post with the question: “Where can I find this hat!!!?” However, it is unclear whether the former Pussycat Doll and X Factor judge, who was raised as a devout Catholic, was praising the religious message on Russell's hat or joining in support of Trump. She punctuated her question with a praying hands emoji and a heart emoji, which quickly caught the attention of concerned fans.

“Holy shit, Nicole, not that!” one follower groaned, while another said she would “come out as a Trump supporter.” A third shared an exploding vomit emoji: “Good, predator allowing!” and a fourth warned: “No, darling, that's not it at all.” Democratic supporters have criticized Trump for his past convictions, including 34 felonies for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump was also found guilty of sexual abuse – but not rape – by a jury after allegations made by a journalist based on a 1995 encounter.

Trump is appealing both that case and the defamation case, which saw the woman awarded $US88.3 million ($68 million). He also claimed that he had never met her before. Trump's opponents fear the Republican leader could pass harmful abortion rights laws, while his supporters suggest he is likely to crack down on illegal immigration. Meanwhile, Russell Brand is also under investigation over historical allegations of sexual abuse and rape, which he denies. He has described his past as “extremely promiscuous”, but insists all sex was consensual – and he has recently reinvented himself as a Christian. Express.co.uk has contacted Nicole's representatives for comment.

