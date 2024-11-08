Xi congratulates Trump on his election as US president

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his election to the presidency of the United States.

Xi urged the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit the two countries and the world as a whole, according to Xinhua News Agency.

History teaches that China and the United States win in cooperation and lose in confrontation, Xi said, noting that a stable, healthy and lasting China-U.S. relationship serves the common interests of the two countries and meets to the aspirations of the international community.

He expressed hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng congratulated JD Vance on his election as Vice President of the United States.

At the Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that President Xi emphasized that history teaches us that China and the United States have all both gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. A China-US relationship characterized by stable, healthy and sustainable development serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the expectations of the international community.

I hope that the two sides will work according to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly handle differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find the right path to that China and the United States get along. each other in the new era, for the benefit of the two countries and the world, Mao said.

Asked how China would respond to Trump's claims of blanket tariffs on goods from China, Mao replied: “We are not answering hypothetical questions. But generally speaking, let me reiterate that there are no winners in a trade war and the world will not benefit from it either. from there.”

Asked about China's response to Trump's assertion that China would not invade Taiwan, Mao emphasized that “the Taiwan issue is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations.” China firmly opposes official interactions of any form between the United States and Taiwan.” This position is consistent and clear. The US government should strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, so as to avoid serious damage to China-US relations and bilateral relations. -Peace and stability in the straits.

When asked whether the prospect of Elon Musk playing a significant role in the Trump administration would potentially be a positive factor for Sino-U.S. relations, Mao said that China's stance on its relations with the United States United was consistent.

Separately, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday, responding to a question about Trump's election as U.S. president, that China is willing to strengthen communication, expand cooperation and resolve disputes with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect. peaceful and win-win coexistence to promote the development of China-US economic and trade relations towards a stable, healthy and sustainable direction, benefiting both countries and the world as a whole.

Transition of presidential power

Trump's campaign said the former US president accepted outgoing President Joe Biden's invitation to meet at the White House to discuss the transition of presidential power, following Trump's election as US president. United States, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. THURSDAY.

The specific date of the meeting between Trump and Biden has not yet been announced, but a Trump campaign spokesperson indicated that the meeting “will take place shortly” and noted that Trump “greatly appreciates” the meeting. congratulatory phone call from Biden on Wednesday, according to surveillance video.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivered a concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC on Wednesday, saying she was proud of the campaign and emphasizing that “when we lose an election, we accept the results”, Xinhua reported .

The vice president stressed the importance of accepting the election results. She confirmed that she had spoken with Trump and congratulated him on his victory, emphasizing that his administration would facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

U.S. Justice Department officials have been weighing how to end the two federal criminal charges against Trump before he takes office, to comply with the department's longstanding policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News: CCTV reported.

People receive an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun announcing Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election on the street, in Nagoya, Japan, November 6, 2024. Photo: VCG

Phone calls from other leaders



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone call with Trump and the two sides agreed to maintain close dialogue and strengthen cooperation, according to CCTV.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump had their first telephone conversation on Thursday, following Trump's victory, the Japan Times reported. The call lasted about five minutes, with Ishiba telling reporters he congratulated Trump on his victory and the two allied leaders agreeing to meet soon to “elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to an even higher level.” Japanese media reported.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol also spoke with Trump on Thursday and congratulated him on his victory for the US presidency with the slogan “Make America Great Again” and expressed hope for continued collaboration with the United States under his leadership, Senior Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae. -hyo told reporters, according to the Korea Times.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it is not appropriate to discuss Trump's future policy toward Russia because the positions of the presidential candidates during the campaign do not match. not always to their policies once they take office. Currently, relations between the United States and Russia are at an all-time low, but the Russian side is open to dialogue, according to CCTV.

“It is almost impossible to further deteriorate Russian-American relations, because relations are at their historic lowest point. What happens next will depend on the next American leadership,” Peskov said, CCTV reported.