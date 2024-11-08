Imran Khan's indictment in GHQ attack case postponed





An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday again postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other accused in the case related to the attack on the Rawalpindi headquarters during the May 9 unrest.

The GHQ attack case involving Imran Khan is linked to his arrest on May 9, 2023 at the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing relating to corruption allegations.

The attackers broke through the gate of GHQ and entered the premises, attempting to create an environment of insurgency in the country.

Following Imran's arrest, widespread protests broke out across Pakistan, with his supporters and party members demanding his release. The protests degenerated into riots, during which PTI supporters targeted and vandalized numerous civilian and military installations.

The main sites of unrest included the Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Jinnah House in Lahore, Mianwali Air Base and Corps Commander's House in Lahore.

The Special Anti-Terrorism Court headed by Justice Amjad Ali Shah today held the hearing of the case at Adiala Prison, Express News reported.

During the hearing, defense lawyers raised objections to the contents of the indictment, noting that the GHQ investigation report includes statements from 94 witnesses, none of whom named the president of the PTI or any other senior leader.

Lawyer Babar Awan argued that those who initially implicated the PTI leaders had since withdrawn their statements.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur did not attend the hearing and his lawyer filed an application for exemption from appearance.

Meanwhile, copies of the indictment have not been distributed to the 25 defendants present. Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has filed a petition seeking his acquittal to avoid indictment.

Babar Awan addresses journalists outside court

Speaking to media outside the ATC, Babar Awan criticized the trial, calling the charges politically motivated. He argued that the PTI workers seen on Murree Road only carried flags but were still being branded as terrorists, comparing the situation to the lack of formal trial for alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court has called for speedy trials in terrorism cases and reiterated that the PTI is not seeking any deal, only fair treatment.

Awan pointed out that four separate investigation reports submitted by the police did not find any evidence against PTI leaders or activists.

GHQ attack case

Earlier this year, Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case, soon after his release warrant was issued in the Cypher case.

Express News has obtained a copy of the GHQ attack report, which outlines 27 serious charges against Imran Khan and other accused.

The report alleges that, under the leadership of former provincial law minister Raja Basharat, the accused stormed the GHQ gate, causing extensive property damage, despite being warned by the military personnel to stop.

The accused also allegedly broke into sensitive areas of GHQ, started fires, threw petrol bombs and caused chaos in the premises.

According to the report, slogans such as “No Pakistan without Khan” and “Behind this terrorism is the uniform” were allegedly raised, targeting military personnel and attacking the reputation of the Pakistani armed forces.

The investigation report said attacks also took place on sensitive ISI and GHQ offices, terming the protest a criminal conspiracy.

