Jokowi's news for a week: rumors of joining Golkar and meeting with numerous candidates for head of the region





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – After retiring on October 20, 2024, the name Joko Widodo or Jokowiis still linked to certain parties and candidates at the head of regions in the region 2024 regional elections. Recently, it was reported that Jokowi would join Golkar. Golkar General Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia also responded to the news.

Golkar General Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia announced the composition of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) for the period 2024-2029. Jokowi's name is not on the list. “Until now, Pak Jokowi's name is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary board, nor in the advisory board, nor in the structure. Including Mr. Vice President (Gibran Rakabuming Raka),” Bahlil said in a press conference at the Golkar DPP. office, West Jakarta, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources said he was aware of this problem. Bahlil said that this question has been circulating since the IX Golkar National Conference on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. “But if my friends continue to pray, God bless you,” he said 2. Management aspirations Bahlil said regional administrators encouraged Jokowi to join the Banyan Party cadre. He added that he did not rule out the possibility of this happening. “Oh yes, there are a lot of aspirations. There are a lot of aspirations. Mr. President Jokowi is a national figure,” said Bahlil, Thursday, November 7, 2024. Bahlil confirmed that currently Jokowi is not a Golkar cadre. He said his party would be open if Jokowi decided to join it. “Mr. President, the seventh must have considerations. Not all aspirations can be accepted,” Bahlil said.

3. Considered worthy of leading the party

Pro Jokowi or Projo Secretary General Handoko said Jokowi was worthy of leading the party. “Yes, that's how it is, Mr. Jokowi has been president twice. When it comes to leadership, what is Mr. Jokowi lacking? Yes, that's true,” Handoko said in Jakarta on Thursday November 7, 2024, cited by Between..

4. A number of candidates visited Jokowi's house

After his retirement, 23 candidates for head of different regions visited Jokowi. “Yes, I have data that in this area we need to pay attention to agriculture, to coffee plantations, for example, or in other areas we need to pay more attention to infrastructure. Like this morning from Pati, I assigned fishing and salt questions that also require support. In essence, I just leave things unresolved. basic what to do in a region,” Jokowi said, Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

5. Dropping the class PDIP politician Ronny Talapessy criticized the attitude of Jokowi, who is still involved in the 2024 regional elections, although this is not prohibited. “As a former president who participated in the management of regional elections, of course the public does not regard Jokowi as a national teacher,” said Ronny, Wednesday, November 6, 2024. According to Ronny, during the 2024 election campaign, a number of regional leaders came to visit Jokowi's residence to receive advice and support. “Yes, when the former president takes care of regional elections, it’s going down in class,” he says. NANDITO PUTRA I HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID I SEPTIA RYANTHIE

