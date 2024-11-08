Contempt case: IHC orders lawyers' meeting with Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Contempt case: IHC orders lawyers' meeting with Imran Khan

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan held hearing on contempt plea

Updated on: Friday November 8, 2024 2:30:50 p.m. PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to arrange a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and his lawyer.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted a hearing on a contempt of court plea for failing to arrange a meeting with Imran Khan's lawyers despite court orders. Lawyers for PTI founder Faisal Farid Chaudhry, Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat and Adiala Prison Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry argued that a meeting was scheduled the day before but we were not allowed to meet, adding that he was told that the road to Adiala had been blocked.

Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat responded that the government had submitted its response in the contempt of court case, clarifying that there were three coordinators as per court orders, but no list of visitors had not been provided.

The court asked why the meeting could not be arranged the day before and asked when the government would hold a meeting. The superintendent of Adiala Prison told the court that their meetings were scheduled earlier and the security measures were necessary due to Imran Khan's notoriety.

The court noted that a conflict had arisen between the prison authorities and the PTI founder's coordinators over who would meet him, and asked to submit a list of visitors to the court.

Justice Khan ordered the Superintendent of Adiala Prison to obtain the list and send it to the Attorney General, Islamabad, in the hope of resolving the dispute. The court ordered the prison superintendent to arrange a meeting between Imran and Khan and his lawyers and send the list to PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja.

' ; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/849279-contempt-case–ihc-orders-lawyers-meeting-with-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos