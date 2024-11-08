Jokowi meets numerous candidates for the 2024 regional elections: downgrading is considered to provide guidance





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Presiden RI ketujuh Joko Widodo atau Jokowi, bertemu dengan para calon kepala daerah, yang bersaing dalam Pilkada 2024. Para calon kepala daerah silih berganti menyambangi kediamannya tersebut. [–> “Ini kan jauh-jauh. Ya ada yang dari Sumatera Selatan, dua hari yang lalu ada yang dari Sumatera Barat, dari Sika NTT (Nusa Tenggara Timur), dari Papua tiga calon juga, dan dari Kalbar (Kalimantan Barat). Ya, ke sini semuanya saya terima. Saya terbuka kok, terbuka,” ucap dia kepada wartawan yang meliput kedatangan Sova (calon Wakil Bupati Klaten) di kediaman Jokowi itu, Rabu, 6 November 2024. [–> 1. PDIP Sebut Mantan Presiden Turun Kelas [–> Politikus PDIP, Ronny Talapessy mengkritik sikap, Jokowi, yang masih terlibat dalam Pilkada 2024. Meskipun, tidak ada larangan untuk hal ini. “Sebagai mantan presiden yang ikut mengurusi Pilkada, tentu masyarakat tidak melihat, Jokowi, sebagai sosok guru bangsa,” kata Ronny, Rabu, 6 November 2024. Menurut Ronny, selama musim kampanye Pilkada 2024, sejumlah kepala daerah berdatangan mengunjungi kediaman, Jokowi, untuk mendapat arahan dan dukungan. “Ya ketika mantan presiden mengurusi Pilkada, artinya turun kelas,” tambahnya. [–> Ronny memandang, isyarat, Jokowi, terlibat dalam Pilkada 2024 ini begitu kentara, apalagi dalam Pilkada Jateng, Jakarta, dan Sumatera Utara. Di Pilkada Sumut, salah satu kandidat calonnya menantu Jokowi, Bobby Nasution. Menurut Ronny, mantan presiden ini akan menggunakan pola yang sama ketika mendukung Prabowo Subianto dan Gibran Rakabuming Raka dalam Pilpres 2024. “Ini hanya pengulangan dari apa yang terjadi sebelumnya,” kata Ronny Calon kepala daerah yang menemui, Jokowi, pada Rabu siang, 6 November 2024, yakni calon Wakil Bupati Klaten nomor urut 1, Sova Marwati. Setelah pertemuan dengan, Sova, Jokowi, ditanyai awak media mengenai poin khusus yang disampaikannya kepada para calon yang akan maju dalam Pilkada 2024. Jokowi mengakui hanya memberikan arahan mengenai hal-hal mendasar di masing-masing daerah yang diharapkan bisa menjadi perhatian para calon kepala atau wakil kepala daerah tersebut. “Ya saya kan punya data, bahwa di daerah ini yang perlu diperhatikan itu, misalnya pertaniannya, perkebunan kopinya, misalnya, atau di daerah yang lain infrastrukturnya yang harus lebih diperhatikan. Seperti tadi pagi juga dari Pati, saya titip urusan perikanan dan garam itu juga perlu diberikan dukungan. Intinya saya hanya titip hal-hal yang basic yang harus dilakukan di sebuah daerah,” kata Jokowi. 3. Deretan Calon Kepala Daerah yang Menemui Jokowi – Pasangan calon Gubernur Jawa Tengah, Ahmad Luthfi – Taj Yasin Maimoen – Calon Gubernur Sumatera Selatan, Herman Deru – Calon Gubernur Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil – Calon Wakil Gubernur Jambi, Letnan Jenderal (Purnawirawan) Sudirman – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Lamongan, Jawa Timur, Abdul Ghofur – Firosya Shalati – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Temanggung, H.M. Al Khadziq-Bimo Alugoro – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Banjar, Kalimantan Selatan, Syaifullah Tamliha-Habib Ahmad Bahasyim – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Landak, Kalimantan Barat, Heri Saman – Vinsensius – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Barito Timur, Kalimantan Tengah, Pancani Gandrung – Raran – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Karanganyar, Jawa Tengah, Ilyas Akbar Almadani – Tri Haryadi – Pasangan calon bupati dan wakil bupati Boyolali, Jawa Timur, Agus Irawan – Dwi Fajar Nirwana – Calon Bupati Muaro Jambi, Jambi, Bambang Bayu Suseno – Calon Wakil Bupati, Klaten, Sova Marwati – Calon Wakil Bupati Pringsewu, Lampung, Wiriawan Sada Melindra – Calon Wakil Bupati Tambrauw, Papua Barat Daya, Paulus Ajambuani – Calon Wakil Bupati Bungo, Jambi, Tri Wahyu Hidayat – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Bandung dan Wakil Wali Kota, Arfi Rafnialdi – Yena Iskandar Ma’soem – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Kediri dan Wakil Wali Kota, Vinanda Prameswati – Gus Qowimudin Thoha – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Malang dan Wakil Wali Kota, Wahyu Hidayat – Ali Muthohirin – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Binjai dan Wakil Wali Kota, Amir Hamzah – Hasanul Jihadi alias Jiji – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Kupang dan Wakil Wali Kota, Christian Widodo – Serena C. Francis – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Madiun dan Wakil Wali Kota, Maidi – Bagus Panuntun – Pasangan Calon Wali Kota Solo dan dan Wakil Wali Kota, Respati Ardi – Astrid Widayani NANDITO PUTRA I SEPTIA RYANTHIE I HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID Pilihan Editor: Bahlil Sebut Pengurus Partai di Daerah Dorong Jokowi Masuk Golkar

