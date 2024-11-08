Baroness D'Souza and Lord Alton criticize 'Invisible Nation'





Taiwan's first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, in a scene from “Invisible Nation” directed by Vanessa Hope | Image by: Laura Hudock and courtesy of Invisible Nation. Baroness D'Souza and Lord Alton 3 minutes of reading Benefitting from unprecedented political access, this rare and gripping documentary offers a window into what Taiwan means to the UK and the world. To understand today's world, we must understand Taiwan. Vanessa Hope's captivating political documentary Invisible Nation shows a side of this nation – and offers insight into international diplomacy – that few of us get to see With unprecedented access, the film takes us into the office of now former President Tsai Ing-Wen as she strives to position and advance Taiwan as an open, diverse and forward-looking country. It’s a privilege to be invited behind the scenes with Tsai as she confronts her country’s unique challenges and brings hope for a better future; his unwavering calm and composure are inspiring to watch. The film is a unique and detailed portrait of not only a remarkable world leader, but also the entire nation of people she represents. But before meeting Tsai in the film, Invisible Nation takes us on a journey through the country's past. It is interesting to remember – or perhaps learn for the first time – the many external forces and events that have shaped and continue to influence Taiwan, and how this influences the complexities of Taiwan's identity today . In this way, the film constitutes a unique and detailed portrait of not only a remarkable world leader, but also the entire nation she represents. The story of a resilient and determined island nation resonates particularly strongly in the run-up to the next annual meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission in Canada later this month, where Member States will commemorate the UK's accession to free trade. alliance and deal with pending requests from Taiwan and China. This upcoming meeting gives us an opportunity to reflect on the power of trade relationships to foster peaceful cooperation and dialogue, as well as the importance of extending the hand of friendship and solidarity to democratic allies. Joining the CPTPP – one of the world’s largest trading blocs – is a valuable step forward for the UK. While Taiwan and China also compete for acceptance as members, based on their economic readiness and value, Invisible Nation is a key message for all of us about the vital role of defending diplomatic friendships and developing trade alliances in preserving peace and promoting democracy. Overall Invisible Nation allows Taiwan – its history, its present and its future – to be seen in a new light and provides an opportunity to learn more about Taiwan's remarkable former leader. This rare and urgent documentary offers a window into what Taiwan means to the UK and the world. This is a film that we invite you all to watch. Baroness D'Souza and Lord Alton are Crossbench peers Invisible Nation director Vanessa Hope will join Baroness D'Souza and Lord Alton in Parliament on Wednesday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., in Committee Room G of the House of Lords. Come enjoy morning tea and coffee, watch selected clips from the film, and discuss Taiwan's democracy and its role as a valued international partner. Invisible Nation

Led by: Vanessa Hope https://www.invisiblenation.net/watch news_promoted PoliticsHome Newsletters Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for the House morning email for the latest ideas and reactions from parliamentarians, policymakers and organizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/baroness-dsouza-lord-alton-review-invisible-nation-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos