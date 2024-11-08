Yesssss! : Israel reacts to Donald Trump's return to power in the US elections | US Election News 2024





Even before the U.S. presidential election closed Tuesday night, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took to Twitter, posting Yesssss in English, while adding emojis of a flexed bicep and images of the Israeli and American flags.

Yessss

(@itamarbengvir) November 6, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was only slightly slower to congratulate former US President Donald Trump on his triumph in the US presidential election, becoming the first world leader to do so and showcasing Trump's victory as a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and Israel. America.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,

Congratulations on the greatest comeback in history!

Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

This is a huge victory!

pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA

Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Two days before this week's elections, which saw Trump stage one of the wildest political comebacks in recent history, leading the Republican Party to a landslide victory, Israeli media polls showed that Trump had already captured the hearts and minds of many people in Israel.

When asked who they would like to see in the White House, nearly 65 percent of respondents said they preferred Trump over his rival, Kamala Harris. Among those who identified as Jewish, the difference was even starker, as 72 percent of respondents told the Israel Democracy Institute that they believed Israel's interests would be better served by a Trump presidency.

This is a new shift towards the Republicans. A similar poll conducted by the same organization in 2020 showed that 63% of Israelis preferred Trump to the eventual winner, Joe Biden.

For Vice President Kamala Harris, who polls have shown has been criticized for her administration's steadfast, if sometimes critical, support for Israel's war on Gaza and its refusal to withhold military aid, the Trump's victory celebrations in Israel are likely another stab in history. his defeat.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose for a photo during their meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, July 26, 2024. [Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images]

A decisive moment

People are celebrating now, Mitchell Barak, a pollster and former political aide to Netanyahu, among others, told Al Jazeera from Jerusalem. I mean, you've seen the polls, people see this as a victory for Israel and for Netanyahu. He [Netanyahu] He bet on it, believing that he would be enough to hold out until November and a Trump victory, and that bet proved right.

In Israel, people see this as a watershed moment, he said.

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Trump told American voters, in an effort to win the Jewish vote, that the Jewish state had never had a better friend in the White House than your president, Donald J. Trump .

In this, unlike many statements by former US presidents, he seemed factually correct.

During his first term as president, Trump defied international norms and recognized the occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights, two-thirds of which is occupied by Israel as Israeli territory, accepted Jerusalem as Israel's capital, then moved the American embassy and installed his pro-settler party. ambassador there.

Consolidating Israel's position in the region, the US president also embarked on what he called the Abraham Accords, leading to the normalization of relations between Israel and four Arab states; Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan, in exchange for American concessions and, in many cases, access to Israel's cutting-edge intelligence and weapons technologies.

Most recently, Trump emphasized his desire to restore the warm relations he enjoyed with Netanyahu during his first presidency in July this year, when he hosted the Israeli prime minister at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago .

In contrast, the Biden administration's relationship with Netanyahu, while strong, has cooled over the course of the 13-month war on Gaza.

First, there have been repeated U.S. concerns about the Israeli campaign on Gaza that has so far killed 43,391 people, mostly women and children, and many thousands more lost and presumed dead under the rubble. Then there were Biden's red lines on Israel's subsequent invasion of Rafah. And finally, the U.S. government recently requested that aid be allowed into northern Gaza, which aid agencies say is on the brink of famine. All of this appears to have rubbed shoulders with the Israeli prime minister, who in March this year went so far as to say that US President Biden, whose unwavering military and diplomatic support underpinned Israel's war on Gaza, was wrong in his criticism of Israel.

Given the pressure Netanyahu is facing at home from those who want a ceasefire deal in Gaza to have a chance to reclaim the remaining Israeli prisoners there and Abroad, where many countries are dismayed by the levels of violence seen in Gaza, Netanyahu needs an American ally who is not critical, analysts say.

Protesters outside the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv, Israel, hold banners and posters criticizing the government and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange deal for captives held in Gaza on 2 November 2024. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images]

The end of the two-state solution?

In addition to being more likely to give Netanyahu free rein on his actions in Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinians fear following the election, Trump could also be the catalyst that ends any idea of ​​a two-state solution .

People often accuse the Israeli right of never looking too far ahead, independent Israeli analyst Nimrod Flaschenberg said of Netanyahu and his cabinet. And they are often right. However, with Trump, they recognized that his election likely marks the end of the two-state solution and Gaza as we knew it.

In the United States, despite its unwavering support for Israel's war on Gaza, the two-state solution remains at least officially a central tenet of the outgoing Biden administration's foreign policy in the Middle East, as it has been for the previous ones since the signing of the Oslo Accords. in the 1990s.

In mid-May, Biden doubled down on long-standing U.S. policy, declaring at a graduation ceremony in Georgia: “I'm working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution.”

However, a few weeks earlier, Trump seemed to take an opposite position, telling Time magazine: Most people thought it would be a two-state solution. I'm not sure a two-state solution can still work.

Trump's sentiment echoed the Middle East peace plan, which he called the deal of the century and presented near the end of his first administration in 2020. To some observers, it read like an Israeli wish list .

In it, among other measures, Trump affirmed his intention to recognize the majority of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, to recognize a unified Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, to deny the right of return to Palestinian refugees and, if the status Statehood was granted to Palestine, ensuring that it remained demilitarized.

With a newly returned Trump at the helm of both houses of Congress and the Supreme Court, there is no legislative or judicial blockage preventing the new Trump administration from delivering on what the outgoing Trump administration promised.

Trump doesn't care. That doesn't interest him, Flaschenberg said of Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel has launched devastating attacks against the political group Hezbollah, killing 3,002 Lebanese civilians so far in recent weeks. The only thing that's new is people pretending to be surprised. They shouldn't be. We've been here before, he said.

A massacre as usual

Netanyahu and Trump share the same genocidal agenda, independent political scientist Ori Goldberg told Al Jazeera from Israel, where Al Jazeera is banned from reporting.

Both oppose what they see as progressive consciousness-raising or identity politics. Additionally, each assumes that the other is an idiot who they can easily manipulate.

However, Goldberg cautioned that at least one of these leaders' assessments of each other could be far from reality. I think Netanyahu may be a little myopic in his view of Trump.

Trump is very proud of his anti-war stance, Goldberg said, suggesting that whatever promises Trump made in 2020, practical support would likely be limited to guns and dollars.

It's really unlikely that he would sanction US troops on the ground, but then, let's face it, who accused Israel or Israeli politicians of playing the long game? he said. For Netanyahu in particular, it's all about getting through to the end of this day.

At the same time, while it is difficult to improve on the weapons, aid and diplomatic support already provided by the Biden administration, Goldberg predicts few tangible changes in the near term.

Netanyahu will continue to do what he wants, as he always has, Goldberg said: It will be a massacre as usual.

