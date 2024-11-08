Did Elon Musk win the election for Trump?





Donald Trump [Archival audio]: Frankly, it was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like it in this country, and perhaps beyond.

Leah Feiger: The victory was decisive, almost shocking. Many of us are still understanding the major factor that pushed the country to the right. At WIRED, however, we have a theory, and we've been reporting on it for a while: Elon Musk.

Donald Trump [Archival audio]: Who did you say?

[Archival audio]:Elon.

Donald Trump [Archival audio]: Oh, let me tell you. We have a new star. A star is born, Elon.

Leah Feiger: This is WIRED Politics Lab, a show about how technology is changing politics. I'm Leah Feiger, senior politics editor at WIRED. As we discussed on the show a few weeks ago, Elon has jumped into the political conversation in a big way this cycle, supporting Trump, joining him at rallies and putting big money behind him, more than a hundred million dollars. Did his influence make a difference for Trump, and what happens now? Joining me today to talk about all this and more is WIRED's Director of Science, Policy and Security, Tim Marchman. Hi, Tim.

Tim Marchman: Hey, glad to be here.

Leah Feiger: Glad you're here too. WIRED Senior Reporter Vittoria Elliott also joins the event. Hi, Tori.

Vittoria Elliott: Hi, Léa.

Leah Feiger: Quick check in guys. How are you both?

Vittoria Elliott: I don't know what day it is.

Tim Marchman: I really need to go to the park and read a Victorian novel, or play shuffleboard or something.

Vittoria Elliott: That sounds great. Honestly, I wish someone would prescribe me some sea time like I used to.

Leah Feiger: Instead of spending time by the sea and reading a Victorian novel in the park, we should just talk about Elon Musk. RIGHT? It also seems incredibly fun to me.

Tim Marchman: I think we're going to be talking about Elon Musk for the next four years. I, for one, can't wait.

Leah Feiger: Let's go. So the big question for me, and I think for probably all of us, is: Did Elon Musk make this possible? Is he responsible, or at least somewhat responsible, very responsible, largely responsible for this Trump victory? What do you think?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/politics-lab-podcast-elon-musk-donald-trump-victory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos