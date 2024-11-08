US pressure for release of PTI founders 'hypothetical': Rana Sanaullah





Prime Minister's Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has rejected allegations of US pressure for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, saying it was a “baseless hypothesis”.

He added that if the US wanted, it could exchange Imran for Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In an interview, Rana Sanaullah suggested that if Imran left Pakistan, his political career would be over and his party would dissolve.

He also remarked that in his opinion, if US President-elect Donald Trump, after taking office, requested Imran's release, it should be considered, citing that the US had exerted considerable pressure for the release of Imran. release of Dr Shakeel Afridi, but the Pakistani government had resisted.

Rana Sanaullah also said that Pakistan cannot afford another general election in the next three to six months.

The allegations regarding Imran's potential release come at a time when PTI's Zulfi Bukhari announced plans to discuss the former's situation with US President-elect Donald Trump and his team.

Zulfi, a close ally of Imran, said in an interview that he was in contact with Trump's family members, including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He further said that he intends to address not only Imran Khan's legal situation but also broader issues related to human rights, democratic values ​​and the state of right to Pakistan after Trump took office.

Zulfi claimed that Trump had already expressed concern over Khan's legal challenges, signaling a possible ally for the PTI's cause.

Meanwhile, Pakistan hopes that the United States, under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump, will continue to maintain bilateral relations on the basis of “mutual respect and non-interference” in each other's internal affairs.

“We view this as speculative information and, as I just said, Pakistan and the United States are old friends and partners, and we will continue to maintain our relationship on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust and non-interference in each other's internal affairs,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters at her weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also expressed skepticism over the likelihood of US support for the release of Imran Khan, saying America also has a powerful “establishment” similar to that of the Pakistan.

Asif added that Pakistan's relations with the United States would remain cooperative where interests align, but Pakistan would remain firm on controversial issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2508302/if-us-wishes-it-can-exchange-imran-khan-for-dr-aafia-siddiqui-rana-sanaullah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos