Prabowo goes abroad, Gibran heads government, Jokowi goes to Jakarta





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka will lead the caretaker government while President Prabowo Subianto will hold a series of international meetings. Prabowo's visit is scheduled to begin today, Friday, November 8, 2024, with his first visit to Beijing. On the other hand, former President Joko Widodo is also in Jakarta with plans to visit his grandchildren.

Reported from the page kemlu.go.idPrabowo's series of overseas visits will begin with a state visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders and will stay in the country until Sunday, November 10, 2024. Then, Prabowo will continue his trip to Washington for a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. Apart from this, Prabowo is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit or APEC Summit in Peru and the G20 Summit in Brazil which will take place in mid-November 2024. During Prabowo's absence, Gibran will be responsible as head of government for maintaining the stability of the Indonesian government.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi previously said that this transfer of functions was a standard procedure in accordance with existing regulations. “There are invitations, there is the G20, there is APEC, as head of state he must of course attend. “Yes, of course (the government is held by the vice president ), the rules are certain,” Prasetyo said at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on October 29, 2024.

Apart from this, the head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, also emphasized that the term Acting President (Plt.) is not relevant in this context. He explained that this delegation of functions was a practice that had taken place in several previous governments during visits by heads of state abroad.

“There is no term of office for an acting president, so the vice president carries out the functions of the president as head of government when the president is abroad,” he said during his meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday October 30, 2024.

According to Hasan, appointment to the position of vice president does not require a special legal instrument. The vice president, he explained, automatically assumes presidential duties when the president is temporarily absent, such as on a working visit abroad.

Jokowi returns to Jakarta Meanwhile, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or It is also known that Jokowi is currently in Jakarta. Vice President Gibran's father returned to Jakarta with his wife, Iriana Jokowi, after spending more than two weeks in his hometown, Solo, since he retired from his leadership role and was replaced by Prabowo Subianto, last October.

Via his personal Instagram account @jokowi, the former mayor of Solo posted a video online on Thursday, November 7, 2024, showing him with Iriana at the airport shortly before flying to Jakarta aboard a Garuda plane. In his message, he said the reason he went to Jakarta was to visit his grandchildren.

Simultaneous with Jokowi's visit to Jakarta, an article circulated stating that Jokowi would join the ranks of the Golkar Party. This was immediately denied by the General Chairman of the DPP of the Golkar Party, Bahlil Lahadalia.

“Pak Jokowi, father of the nation, stands above all parties, above all society. So, to this day, I assure my friends that this question is not true,” he said. said Bahlil, who is also Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). ), during its meeting at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, cited by Antaranews. The full composition of the Golkar Party DPP leadership for the 2024-2029 period was announced Thursday afternoon by Bahlil Lahadalia at the Golkar Party DPP office in Jakarta. In the new leadership, which has around 150 people, no name of Jokowi or his son, Gibran Rakabuming.

“As of today, we convey that the name of the 7th President Joko Widodo is not in the leadership, nor in the honorary council, advisory council or in the structure, including the vice president of Mas,” Bahlil said in front of of journalists, cited by Antaranews. NOR DOES SUKMASARI | SHARISYA KUSUMA RAHMANDA I PRINCESS SAFIRA PITALOKA | BETWEEN

