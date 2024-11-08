Trump weighs outsiders and elected officials as he builds a new government





As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his return to the White House, advisers considering how to staff his administration are weighing the benefits of a cabinet full of elected officials versus the mix of businessmen, Political outsiders and loyalists filling his Rolodex, three sources engaged in the transition discussions said.

Two sources involved in the transition process said Trump should prioritize Cabinet selections outside government service, as opposed to sitting lawmakers, for two reasons. He considers some of his outside picks for his first term, including investor Steven Mnuchin, whom he named to head the Treasury Department, and Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon named to lead the Housing and Housing Department of urban development, are more efficient and more faithful than him. several lawmakers he removed from Congress.

Trump has never forgiven Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator who became his first attorney general, for recusing himself from the Justice Department's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., who was appointed secretary of Health and Human Services, and Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, who was secretary of the Interior, have been embroiled in scandal over how they headed their departments and used government resources.

Trump is also wary of special elections to replace sitting lawmakers, particularly in the Senate. He doesn't want a Roy Moore situation, one of the sources said. Moore was the Republican candidate in the special election to replace Sessions in the Senate, which Democrats won in a rare and dramatic victory in Alabama in 2017.

No decision is final and excludes the possibility of Trump selecting particular members of Congress. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is among the candidates being considered for attorney general, according to multiple sources. Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, is among those who have made clear they would be willing to serve in whatever capacity Trump requires.

But already, a potential suitor has bowed out. A prominent surrogate during the Trump campaign was Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. has indicated he is not interested in joining the Trump administration, according to three sources familiar with the decision. Alongside Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, and Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state and CIA director during Trump's first term, Cotton was considered a top candidate to serve in the administration Trump as discussions began to intensify. final months of the campaign.

Cotton, who has two young children, weighed heavily the potential impact on his family in deciding to withdraw his name from consideration for a Cabinet position, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Cotton is running for Senate leadership.

As Trump's team weighs its personnel decisions, the priority is what each choice would mean for its agenda.

A campaign official said removing too many sitting lawmakers from Congress into the administration would affect Trump's ability to get things done during his first 100 days in office.

And two sources also highlighted the role of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as someone with potential veto power over decision-making. In a recent interview, Trump Jr. said he would work to arrest people who could obstruct Trump's agenda.

My job is going to be to weed out and stop the people who are only going to slow down the movement and who are going to do the bidding of the swamp, not doing the bidding of the duly elected President of the United States, he said in October.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Rubio, a prominent Trump surrogate in the final days of the campaign, was coy about what might happen next and said he hadn't spoken directly to Trump about a potential slot, but he made it clear that he would be open to a position if asked.

I am in the public service. I'm not trying to play it easy, Rubio said in an interview on NBC's Today show Wednesday morning. I am in the public service. I love serving our country.

A source close to Rubio said he was in a prime position to be selected because his long period of public service and recent selection as a potential Trump running mate would shorten preparation for a nomination. Rubio would also benefit from a relatively straightforward confirmation process because of his time in the Senate and his relationships with his colleagues.

But as Trump's team narrows the field, the calculation includes the number of people Trump removed from the ranks of Congress during his first term, excluding Pompeo, who ended up being disappointments and future political responsibilities.

Several also put their Republican-held seats in jeopardy.

Sessions, an adviser to Trump in 2016, was one of his first supporters when Trump elevated him from the Senate to lead his Justice Department. Not only did the special election to replace Sessions turn into an embarrassment for the Republican Party, but Sessions' management of his department also frustrated Trump, and Session ultimately resigned. Trump came out against him when Sessions later tried to run for his old seat.

After spending lavishly on charter flights, Price clashed with Trump and his promise to drain the swamp, ultimately forcing him to resign. The special election to replace him has also turned into a centerpiece of Democratic organizing against Trump. Although the GOP narrowly won the special election, Republicans lost Price's congressional seat in the midterms and subsequently saw Georgia turn blue in 2020.

Zinke's tenure at the Interior Department was short-lived. Amid allegations of misconduct, Zinke said he would step down in two years. He was narrowly re-elected to Congress in 2022, after winning a 3-point victory against an environmental lawyer. He won a broader re-election this week.

As for Rubio and his seat, the source close to him dismissed concerns about him in the Senate, especially given Sen. Rick Scott's 13-point victory in the race for Florida's other Senate seat .

