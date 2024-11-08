Erdoğan believes the Trump administration can easily end the Russian-Ukrainian war





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the Russo-Ukrainian war could “easily end” if a problem-solving approach was applied by the US administration led by Donald Trump. Source: Reutersreported by European Pravda Details: Erdoğan spoke to journalists on a flight from Budapest. He stressed that efforts by Western countries, led by the United States, to end the war in Ukraine would accelerate the resolution of the conflict. Advertisement: Quote from Erdoğan: “We can easily end this war if we see a Trump administration that approaches the problem from a solutions-based perspective. More dialogue, diplomacy and agreement will open the door to peace, not guns, to bombs and conflict.” Details: Erdoğan added that Turkey plans to continue focusing on finding a solution. Quote from Erdoğan: “We are a country that has succeeded in bringing both sides together around the same table. We have done it several times and can do it again. This war must end now. We have focused our efforts on peace and will continue to do so. More details: While supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, condemning the Russian invasion and providing military aid to kyiv, Turkey has also opposed Western sanctions against Russia, with which it maintains important relations in the defense, energy and tourism sectors. Since March, Turkey has been calling for an end to the war in Ukraine through negotiation and offering to play the role of mediator. Background: After the European Political Community summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed Trump wanted a quick end to the war, even though it could result in losses for Ukraine.

Recently, Trump suggested he might speak with Putin, while Russian news outlet Verstka reported that Putin had unofficially congratulated Trump on his election victory, apparently “through acquaintances.” Support UP or become our boss!

