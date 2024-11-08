Trump's chief of staff; January 6 GracesExBulletin





What will President-elect Donald Trump's first 100 days in office look like? He made a lot of promises. On his first day, he announced that he would close the border and launch the largest criminal deportation program in American history. He has pledged to dismantle President Biden's climate agenda and increase energy exploration. Additionally, he intends to revise the Affordable Care Act and impose new tariffs on U.S. imports. Her agenda includes banning transgender women from participating in sports and eliminating critical race theory in schools.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center November 6, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has outlined ambitious plans for his first 100 days in office. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Trump wants to come back and pick up where he left off after his first term. Clearly, the top priority is immigration, says NPR's Franco Ordoez. He plans to invoke a wartime authority known as the Foreign Enemies Act of 1798, which would allow him to deport foreign nationals without a hearing. Leon Fresco, who served on Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council during his first term, says Trump is trying to create an environment of shock and awe intended to instill fear and encourage people to take matters into their own hands. hand and to self-expel. Take a closer look at why Trump won the election with nine key takeaways. And read what world leaders have to say about Trump's return.

Trump announced yesterday that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, would be his White House chief of staff. In his victory speech, he praised Wiles for her work and said she was known for working behind the scenes. She will be the first woman to hold this position. Any new administration will need to fill about 4,000 political positions.

Trump's transition is behind schedule because those plans are supposed to begin this summer before it's clear which candidate will win, NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. Each team is asked to sign formal legal agreements with the General Services Administration to get things started, but Trump's team has yet to do so. A week before Trump's victory, Howard Lutnick, co-chair of his transition team, said they were ready and had many candidates. A campaign adviser informed NPR that competition for these positions is intense. Loyalty to Trump and a desire to disrupt Washington are the main qualities, the adviser said.

It's been almost four years since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump promised to pardon these rioters once he returned to the White House. Federal authorities have charged more than 1,000 people in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Trump called those accused hostages and political prisoners.

The massive investigation is one of the largest in Justice Department history, NPR's Ryan Lucas said. It started the day of the riot and continues. The defendants are aware of Trump's promises and are asking for forgiveness. This includes both non-violent offenders and individuals convicted of attacking police officers, among other serious charges. About 200 people were convicted at trial, including members of two far-right groups: the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Life advice

Eating your food too quickly prevents proper digestion and reduces the ability to fully enjoy your meal. Lilian Cheung, professor of mindful eating at Harvard, shares techniques for slowing down.

Eliminate distractions, including your cell phone, to enjoy your food and know when you are full. Try extending your meal to 20 minutes. Save time by using your senses to appreciate all the little details of your food. Remember that chewing is an important part of digestion.

Weekend Picks

Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun. The Outrun Film Ltd – Roy Imer./Sundance Institute .

toggle legendThe Outrun Film Ltd – Roy Imer./Sundance Institute

The Outrun Film Ltd – Roy Imer./Sundance Institute

Films: In The Outrun, a young woman played by Saoirse Ronan struggles with her alcohol addiction. She seeks sobriety before returning to Orkney, Scotland, to help her father run his farm.

TV: Revisit NPR's fall TV recommendations to catch up on shows that have already started and prepare for those airing this month.

Books: Katherine Rundell's new book, Vanishing Treasures, features creatures ranging from wombats to spiders. This is essential reading for anyone looking to spark wonder.

Music: Take a deep breath and calm your nerves with a playlist featuring Max Richter, Hania Rani, Fleet Foxes, Yasmin Williams and more.

Games: Whether you want to relax and forget all the election news or simply discover new games, here are three video game suggestions.

Quiz: This week's quiz includes the greats, the defunct, clickbait and, surprisingly, not much politics. I'm too embarrassed to announce my score. I hope you can redeem me with yours.

FILE – River, left, and Timon, both rhesus macaques that were previously used in medical research, sit in an outdoor enclosure at Primates Inc., in Westfield, Wisconsin, May 13, 2019. The sanctuary is a rural estate 17-acre complex where research animals can live out their remaining years after completing their studies. A report released Thursday, May 4, 2023, says the shortage of monkeys available for medical research is compromising the United States' preparedness to respond to public health emergencies. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, FILE) Carrie Antlfinger/AP .

. Carrie Antlfinger/AP Dozens of monkeys escaped from their research center in Yemassee, South Carolina. Police are advising residents to lock their doors and windows until apprehended. Federal, state and local authorities are investigating reports of black college and high school students. receiving racist texts about being “selected to pick cotton on the nearest plantation.” Tuberculosis has regained the title of deadliest infectious disease with 1.25 million deaths in 2023, according to the Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 published by WHO.

