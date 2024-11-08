Why Donald took away Kamala



























YELLOWED EYE The world is in a daze. Puzzled by how Donald Trump achieved such a landslide victory in the US presidential election. What is behind the extraordinary rehabilitation of the shadiest politician of all time? Or at least since Jacob Zuma, Silvio Berlusconi, Boris Johnson and Bill Clinton. The global consensus is that American voters must be crazy. There is indeed a sort of collective madness at work. The free press reported this week that Georgetown and Missouri State universities — and no doubt other educational institutions where young people are prepared for the rigors of daily life — were created to help students cope to post-election stress and trauma. The only program included mindfulness exercises, self-guided meditation, playing with Lego, filling in coloring books and of course milk and cookies to soothe the troubled souls of the fattest generation since the dawn of time. The guardianstandard-bearer of left-wing politics, responded to the effects on his UK staff of a "very upsetting" result that could "reverberate for a million years", by organizing a 24/7 online GP /7 and various "virtual well-being tools". Its broken American and Australian staff have similar programs offering "professional advice". This type of infantilizing, grievance-based "progressive" identity politics has become the norm in much of the West, but in the United States and Britain in particular. It is the toxic awakening of obsessions like critical race theory, intersectionality, and men in women's sports that has alienated swathes of these countries' populations while simultaneously making skeptics targets of officially approved derision, abuse and exclusion. –> The marginalized people who rallied en masse for Trump rather than Kamala Harris were not racists and prejudiced misogynists, as one commentator during CNN's post-election analysis dared to point out, indignation of his fellow panelists. They are ordinary, good, hardworking people who just want to live and let live. They constitute the "silent majority" which is much talked about but which is eternally elusive. At a fundamental level, this US election – like the steady rightward drift of European politics – has been about allowing this silent majority to find its voice. By voting for Trump, with many no doubt holding their noses, they sent a signal that shook the political and cultural firmament of the United States, causing ripples that will be felt around the world for a long time. The contest had pitted Trump, a deeply flawed and temperamentally flawed narcissist, against Harris, the Democrat's accidental nominee, an intellectual heavyweight who missed even the gentle underarm shots of unprecedented media support. Trump has also had to overcome self-inflicted reputational damage from being a sexual pest, his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, two impeachments, his opponents' weaponization of the legal system to exclude him from the race, and two assassination attempts. The drumbeat of the Harris campaign was the imperative for voters to save an endangered American democracy. Everything else, most notably the economy and illegal immigration, were minor issues to be addressed later, conveniently and condescendingly, once their glass ceiling candidate – A Woman! Metis! – had been conscientiously anointed.

–>

Harris was right. American democracy needs to be safeguarded. Unfortunately for her, the electorate decided that it was she and the Democrats who posed the greatest threat to them. Not Trump and the Republicans.

Democrats warned that a Republican victory would bring about a fascist autocracy. Adolf Hitler, reincarnated as Donald Trump, would take bloody revenge on his internal enemies.

For their part, Republicans have warned that a Harris administration would ensure the final triumph of the sinister Deep State. Future elections would be moot because the United States would be overrun by illegal immigrants, guaranteeing a Democratic majority in perpetuity.

The gulf between the two parties has resulted in America's most unpleasant and eagerly awaited elections.

–>

But, ultimately, the support of celebrities such as Taylor Swift and the massive ranks of the mainstream media weren't enough to deliver Harris the victory many thought would be hers.

It was an extraordinary triumph for Trump. For the third time, the pollsters were wrong. It turned out not to be a neck-and-neck race that was predicted to take days, if not weeks, before the final tally was delivered. Before the night was over, Trump had triumphed decisively.

Not only did he win the electoral college and the popular vote, but Republicans took control of the Senate and appear poised to narrowly maintain their majority in the House of Representatives.

The result leaves in tatters much of the progressive agenda that has become dominant in the United States, and thus in global discourse. Trump also overturned Democrats' arrogant assumption that they hold the minority vote. Although Blacks, Latinos and Asians still overwhelmingly voted for Harris, they did so in declining numbers. He also made inroads, despite the abortion issue, with women and young voters.

–>

While anything that diminishes woke consensus and government overreach is to be welcomed, the potential dangers of a Trump administration are considerable. Increasing tariffs risks damaging the American economy, as well as that of the rest of the world. Its insularity threatens NATO and the United States will once again withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The post-World War II international order, already fragile and drifting towards full-scale conflict, will have as its president the United States – which remains the most powerful nation on the planet and the one that supports and pays for the the lion's share of each multinational's costs. institution – a man who prides himself on being amorally transactional in his approach to foreign policy.

The big loser will obviously be Ukraine, where the three-year war has shifted in favor of the Russian invader. Trump opposes $175 billion in aid and equipment for Ukraine and has promised to end the war within 24 hours of arriving at the White House. In reality, this means that Ukraine will be forced to conclude a peace agreement that cedes large swaths of territory to the aggressor.

This, as European Union countries know – which have a historically ingrained understanding of the high price of appeasement – ​​will only serve to whet the appetite of a Russian bear that has already munched on neighboring Crimea . The former Eastern Bloc countries that shed Russian imperialism to join a free Europe can already feel Putin's foul breath on their necks.

The obvious big winner will be Israel. Unlike the carrot-and-stick approach that the progressive, anti-Israel faction of the Democratic Party was pushing Joe Biden toward, Trump has been unambiguous about U.S. support and will give Israel the political space in which it can hope to finish the work. Gaza and Lebanon, at least initially.

The key word, however, is initially. Since everything that emanates from Trump is distorted through the prism of his enormous ego, Israel must be aware that this support will always be conditional and that it must move quickly.

The Abraham Accords, negotiated by Trump in 2020 between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and later extended to Sudan and Morocco, were the major foreign policy achievements of his first presidential term. (Deserving, by the way, of a Nobel Peace Prize that a demanding international political establishment simply could not bring itself to award to a man it despised on so many levels.)

If Israel's actions endanger the progress that Trump now hopes, in his second term, to make with this anti-Iran alliance, he may well find that his commitment, like his attention span, can be very short.

Choosing Trump a second time, after everything Americans knew about him the first time, is one of those victories of hope over experience to which humans often irrationally succumb. It's like throwing your shelf full of failed Scrabble tiles in the bag with the firm belief that you'll draw a better combination. Of course, you could then, with your new tiles, get a score of three words. Or you could, just as likely, pull from a Polish last name.

