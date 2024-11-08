NOTICE

Why Donald took away Kamala

William Saunderson-Meyer

November 8, 2024

William Saunderson-Meyer on America's call to find out who posed the greatest threat to its democracy

YELLOWED EYE

The world is in a daze. Puzzled by how Donald Trump achieved such a landslide victory in the US presidential election.

What is behind the extraordinary rehabilitation of the shadiest politician of all time? Or at least since Jacob Zuma, Silvio Berlusconi, Boris Johnson and Bill Clinton. The global consensus is that American voters must be crazy.

There is indeed a sort of collective madness at work. The free press reported this week that Georgetown and Missouri State universities — and no doubt other educational institutions where young people are prepared for the rigors of daily life — were created to help students cope to post-election stress and trauma. The only program included mindfulness exercises, self-guided meditation, playing with Lego, filling in coloring books and of course milk and cookies to soothe the troubled souls of the fattest generation since the dawn of time.

The guardianstandard-bearer of left-wing politics, responded to the effects on his UK staff of a “very upsetting” result that could “reverberate for a million years”, by organizing a 24/7 online GP /7 and various “virtual well-being tools”. Its broken American and Australian staff have similar programs offering “professional advice”.

This type of infantilizing, grievance-based “progressive” identity politics has become the norm in much of the West, but in the United States and Britain in particular. It is the toxic awakening of obsessions like critical race theory, intersectionality, and men in women's sports that has alienated swathes of these countries' populations while simultaneously making skeptics targets of officially approved derision, abuse and exclusion.

The marginalized people who rallied en masse for Trump rather than Kamala Harris were not racists and prejudiced misogynists, as one commentator during CNN's post-election analysis dared to point out, indignation of his fellow panelists. They are ordinary, good, hardworking people who just want to live and let live. They constitute the “silent majority” which is much talked about but which is eternally elusive.

At a fundamental level, this US election – like the steady rightward drift of European politics – has been about allowing this silent majority to find its voice. By voting for Trump, with many no doubt holding their noses, they sent a signal that shook the political and cultural firmament of the United States, causing ripples that will be felt around the world for a long time.

The contest had pitted Trump, a deeply flawed and temperamentally flawed narcissist, against Harris, the Democrat's accidental nominee, an intellectual heavyweight who missed even the gentle underarm shots of unprecedented media support. Trump has also had to overcome self-inflicted reputational damage from being a sexual pest, his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, two impeachments, his opponents' weaponization of the legal system to exclude him from the race, and two assassination attempts.

The drumbeat of the Harris campaign was the imperative for voters to save an endangered American democracy. Everything else, most notably the economy and illegal immigration, were minor issues to be addressed later, conveniently and condescendingly, once their glass ceiling candidate – A Woman! Metis! – had been conscientiously anointed.