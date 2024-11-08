Robert Kennedy Jr.'s influence on Donald Trump raises alarm among big pharmaceutical companies





Pharmaceutical executives and public health experts have warned that Robert F Kennedy Jr's influence over Donald Trump could have a chilling impact on vaccine research and supply in the United States.

Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, is expected to wield considerable influence over Trump's second administration, including installing Covid-19 vaccine skeptics in top federal positions and launching a thorough review of the regulations.

We need someone who relies on science and evidence, not someone who rejects it, said John Maraganore, former chief executive of the Boston-based biotechnology company Alnylam, which is worth of 35 billion dollars.

Kelly Moore, executive director of the vaccine advocacy group Immunize.org, said Kennedy's influence on vaccine policy would certainly be regrettable.

Kennedy, a former Democrat who abandoned his own independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump in August, said Wednesday that the president-elect had asked him to root out corruption in government health agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy, nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, wrote on X that his ambition was to make America healthy again by ending the epidemic of chronic disease. He also announced that he would install monitors at the White House providing real-time data on obesity and depression rates in the United States.

But its influence on health policy would be terrible on many levels, a senior health official said.

Moore said Kennedy's influence in the new administration would have a chilling effect on what the CDC is allowed to talk about publicly. She added: What also worries me is any impact on access to vaccination. Any policy changes that allow people to have affordable access to vaccinations would be bad.

Trump won a resounding victory in this week's U.S. election and his transition team is already scrambling to find people to fill the top jobs in his administration.

Several doctors and researchers who became famous for opposing Covid restrictions during the pandemic, including Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Johns Hopkins Professor Marty Makary and Stanford Professor Jay Bhattacharya, have been proposed as leaders possible from the FDA, CDC and other health agencies.

Health officials from the previous Trump administration, including Paul Mango and Eric Hargan, are also on board.

Bhattacharya, who has opposed some vaccine rollouts, told the Financial Times he would be willing to serve under Trump, possibly as head of the National Institutes of Health, but had not been contacted by the team transition of the president-elect.

I think there is too much concentration of power in the hands of too few people: there should not be another Tony Fauci, there should be a limitation on the mandate of institute directors, he said. he declared, referring to the former infectious diseases chief. Bhattacharya appeared on stage with Kennedy at one of his campaign events this year.

Kennedy had previously accused Fauci of staging a historic coup against Western democracy. Fauci declined to comment.

It is not yet clear whether Trump will appoint Kennedy to a formal role in his administration, which could require Senate approval. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy supporters welcomed the possibility that he could influence the new administration, even at the expense of big pharmaceutical companies.

What President Trump and Bobby Kennedy are describing is a golden age of American medicine, where we will finally reverse the epidemic of chronic disease that has been the scourge of the country and will bankrupt our country, Calley said Means, a healthcare entrepreneur and influencer. .

There isn't a single entity in the U.S. health care system that questions why every rate of every chronic disease is increasing, he said.

Means declined to say whether he had been approached to take a formal role in the administration, but said he was praying for real reform appointments.

There are billions of dollars at stake and it's not conspiratorial to suggest that there are major forces at work to not implement Bobby's agenda that he laid out during the campaign, he said. he declared.

Speaking on the Tucker Carlson Podcast in August, Kennedy said it was beneficial for drug makers to keep kids sick. There is nothing more profitable in our society today than a sick child, he said. On Wednesday, Kennedy told NBC News he wouldn't take vaccines away from anyone.

Kennedy also recently attacked Ozempic weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk on Fox News, saying the company planned to sell it to Americans because they were so stupid and so addicted to drugs.

But as Trump and Kennedy hammer out the next administration's health agenda from Mar-a-Lago, some people familiar with the former Trump administration have already begun to wonder how long the collaboration will last.

RFK is going to explode, one person said. He goes around saying what he wants the administration to do before Trump has a chance to catch his breath. Eventually, Trump will turn bitter against him.

