Imran Khan says he won't 'flee' Pakistan like Nawaz Sharif – The Week





Lahore, Nov 8 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he will “never flee” the country like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, rejecting claims that he was seeking refuge outside the country. Facing speculation sparked after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif recently said Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was urging “foreign powers” to secure the release of their supreme leader and send him abroad. Khan released a statement on X, saying he would not leave the country. at all costs. “I will never flee the country. Put my name on the no-fly list permanently – I'm not going anywhere. First, (former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif left the country; now, her daughter (Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has also left,” a post on her X account said on Thursday. Maryam left for Switzerland on Thursday for a “medical and recreational” trip, while her father Nawaz is left for London last month for medical treatment, according to his party Nawaz returned to Pakistan in October 2023 after a four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. lives abroad. Their properties and money are all outside the country If I had committed corrupt acts like Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, I would have made a deal (with the. military establishment) and I would have fled the country as well,” Khan said on his X account on Thursday. “I believe that death is better than slavery. If they (the establishment) want to try me in military courts, so be it, I am ready to do that too, but I will never accept their servitude “Even my two sisters have been imprisoned, and the son of one of my sisters has been in military prison for a year and a half. I am ready to make any sacrifice,” he said. Khan, imprisoned for several cases since August 2023, also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 47th US presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/11/08/fes30-pak-imran.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos