Politics
Imran Khan says he won't 'flee' Pakistan like Nawaz Sharif – The Week
Lahore, Nov 8 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that he will “never flee” the country like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, rejecting claims that he was seeking refuge outside the country. Facing speculation sparked after Defense Minister Khawaja Asif recently said Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was urging “foreign powers” to secure the release of their supreme leader and send him abroad. Khan released a statement on X, saying he would not leave the country. at all costs. “I will never flee the country. Put my name on the no-fly list permanently – I'm not going anywhere. First, (former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif left the country; now, her daughter (Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Sharif has also left,” a post on her X account said on Thursday. Maryam left for Switzerland on Thursday for a “medical and recreational” trip, while her father Nawaz is left for London last month for medical treatment, according to his party Nawaz returned to Pakistan in October 2023 after a four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. lives abroad. Their properties and money are all outside the country If I had committed corrupt acts like Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, I would have made a deal (with the. military establishment) and I would have fled the country as well,” Khan said on his X account on Thursday. “I believe that death is better than slavery. If they (the establishment) want to try me in military courts, so be it, I am ready to do that too, but I will never accept their servitude “Even my two sisters have been imprisoned, and the son of one of my sisters has been in military prison for a year and a half. I am ready to make any sacrifice,” he said. Khan, imprisoned for several cases since August 2023, also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 47th US presidential election.
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/11/08/fes30-pak-imran.html
