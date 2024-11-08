Israeli Defense Minister Gallant resigns, sparking nationwide protests





Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant officially resigned on Friday, replaced by Israel Katz, a former foreign minister and close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu's decision to fire Gallant sparked a wave of protests across Israel, with citizens rallying against what they see as the removal of a moderate voice from an increasingly right-wing government. Many Israelis viewed Gallant as an advocate of negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, and his abrupt departure fueled concerns that Netanyahu's administration might devalue the humanitarian issue. Demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day after he fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Wednesday, November 6, 2024. On Friday, Gallant officially resigned. .

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo

Israel to open new aid crossing point in Gaza Gallant's departure comes as Israel faces growing pressure to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Israeli military agency overseeing aid to Gaza, known as STRENGTHSannounced on Friday its intention to open a new crossing point, located in Kissufim, to speed up the delivery of food, medical supplies and fuel to civilians in the conflict zone. The move follows a US ultimatum that Israel must allow 350 aid trucks into Gaza daily to meet urgent needs or risk a reassessment of US arms support. COGAT has already built inspection facilities and paved roads to support the new aid road, although officials have not said when it will begin operations. The UN and humanitarian groups continue to express concern, stressing that aid must reach northern Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians remain deprived of essential resources. Washington puts pressure on Israel to meet its aid goals The expansion of aid routes aligns with a letter from U.S. officials who warned Israel that failing to meet its daily aid target could jeopardize future arms shipments to the country. Currently, Israel allows an average of only 57 trucks per day into Gaza, a figure that recently increased to 81 but remains below the minimum recommended by the United States. Although the new crossing aims to fill these gaps, humanitarian organizations say it remains insufficient to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza as the conflict with Hamas continues to intensify. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024. On Friday, Erdogan said he hoped U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would comply. ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, November 7, 2024. On Friday, Erdogan said he hoped U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would hold his promises to end the conflict. in the Middle East and tell Israel to “stop” its aggression.

Petr Josek/AP Photo

Erdogan urges Trump to resolve Middle East tensions For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump will make progress towards resolving conflicts in the Middle East. Speaking to Turkish media, Erdogan urged Trump to pressure Israel to end its Gaza offensive and suggested reducing U.S. military support for Israel as a step toward peace. Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israeli policy in Gaza, has accused the country of committing atrocities and questioned Western support for its actions, calling for a stronger international response. This article includes reporting from the Associated Press

