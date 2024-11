Can India win in a possible standoff between the United States and Xi Jinping's China?

“However, this shift could benefit India and ASEAN countries. Continued polarization between the United States and China also risks exacerbating geopolitical divisions in the region, increasing the risks of disruption of the “global supply of semiconductors,” he adds.

Trump's election as the next president of the United States on November 5 will likely significantly change his policies from those of the current Joe Biden administration. Moody's said that in the Asia-Pacific region, trade and investment flows could be further diverted away from China as the United States tightens investment in strategic sectors, which would negatively impact the Chinese economy and would therefore slow down regional growth. In a second Trump administration, Moody's expects large budget deficits, protectionist trade measures, a rollback of climate measures, a tougher stance on immigration and loosening regulations. Trump will likely pursue more aggressive immigration policies, including increased deportations, construction of additional border barriers, stricter visa regulations and reduced asylum benefits.

“While aimed at reducing illegal immigration and prioritizing legal immigration based on merit, these measures could lead to labor shortages in sectors that rely heavily on labor immigrant industries, such as agriculture, retail, hospitality, construction and healthcare,” Moody's said in its commentary on the United States. presidential elections. In Europe, reduced U.S. support for Ukraine could increase the fiscal burden on European governments as they initially try to offset U.S. support, Moody's said. “U.S. disengagement from NATO would also increase security risks in Europe by emboldening Russia, putting countries along NATO's eastern border at greatest risk. Additionally, tariffs proposed general customs tariffs and tensions between the United States and China would likely harm the region's trading partners, but could benefit indirectly “making Europe a more attractive investment destination due to its relative political stability,” said the American rating agency in its report released late in the evening. Nominations for the ET MSME Awards are now open. The last day to apply is November 30, 2024. Click here to submit your registration in one or more of the 22 categories and have the chance to win a prestigious prize.

