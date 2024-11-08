BORIS JOHNSON: The madness of Emily Maitlis and why it's not what Trump says but what he actually does that matters

I had the great privilege of spending American election night with Emily Maitlis as she began to gradually descend into madness.

Unfortunately, I had to leave the Channel Four studio early to catch a plane back to London from Washington. So I missed the moment when these swing states started turning Republican red, and Emily apparently started swearing in frustration. But I could already see that she was pretty excited.

At one point, she turned to me and gave me a tragic look through kohl-rimmed eyes: Would YOU leave your children alone around Donald Trump? she asked, as if it were a decisive political argument.

After thinking about it, I have to say that I would certainly be a little worried about leaving the president-elect alone with some of my brood, but only out of concern for Donald Trump's personal safety.

Look, I told him, I've always found him very nice, friendly and polite and I maintain that. Indeed, I stand by everything I've said vaguely pro-Trump in these pages over the past year: that his victory might be just the tonic the world needs.

This overwhelming result constitutes above all a victory for the democratic system. This is not a fascist or a would-be dictator. This is a 78-year-old man who had the courage and resilience to go out there, day in and day out, and collect the votes of the people until he was sometimes exhausted.

His left-wing establishment opponents threw everything at him, including numerous mostly bogus legal cases, in a shameful and counterproductive attempt to prevent him from participating in the elections. He survived two assassination attempts, one of which was very serious.

He competed for every vote in the country, in what was believed until the votes started pouring in from Pennsylvania as a total failure in the election. He won those 72 million votes through tremendous energy and effort, and he won them fairly and equitably.

And what has happened since then? The rest of the liberal intelligentsia has joined Meltdown Maitlis in his conniptions (the Guardian newspaper apparently offers its journalists professional advice). But the US stock market is of course rising sharply.

Investors can see that by deregulating, cutting waste and cutting taxes, Trump offers economic hope. What about the threat of tariffs on China and other countries, you say. Well, he said that last time and ended up doing a free trade deal with Beijing. Donald Trump would certainly also do a free trade deal with the UK, although I think the Starmer government is too pathetic to try.

On all the major issues of our time, Trump has the energy and determination to find solutions. Take climate change, where his views are considered out of reach. Which approach will actually deliver results?

We can continue with the capped miserably of the eco-warriors, who want to restrict human activity (while taking their private jets to the COP summits).

Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump days after first assassination attempt on the president-elect

Or we can listen to Elon Musk, who is now a key part of the Trump administration, and whose electric vehicles have done more to reduce transportation emissions than a million Greta Thunberg speeches.

We can fix climate change; we can reduce CO2 emissions, but we will do it all the more quickly with the technocapitalist approach now promoted by Elon Musk and Donald Trump. As for the general state of the world, look around you, my friends. Admit it.

Things have gotten more dangerous since Trump's last term in the White House. We face destabilizing wars in Europe and the Middle East, in which too many people are losing their lives. The West's response has been weak.

Israel faces an existential threat from both Hamas and Hezbollah, and yet the British government has bizarrely torn up our historic alliance and support and imposed an arms embargo on Israel, the Middle East's only democracy. -East. The Biden administration has done a little better, but has not provided full support for Israel.

Recall that Trump secured the Abraham Accords, which offered the immense prize of reconciliation between Israel and its Arab neighbors. And remember how Trump responded to Iranian interference by vaporizing Qasem Suleimanyi of the Revolutionary Guard.

Things were more stable and peaceful under Trump because he was willing to be strong and exercise American strength abroad. To all those who say he will now be an America First defender, an isolationist, I say: don't listen to what he says, or the parodies of what he says. Look what he does.

That is why I am convinced that in the end he cannot and will not betray the innocent and long-suffering Ukrainian people. The truth is that for two years we in the West have been pursuing a policy that is both inadequate and cruel.

We did enough to prevent Ukraine from losing the war and being crushed by Putin. But in what I can only call pure cowardice, we refuse to do what is necessary to help the Ukrainians actually win and put an end to this affair.

We gave them weapons like Storm Shadow and ATACM systems, but in wet ecstasy we, the UK and the US, will not let the Ukrainians shoot them where they are needed. We say they can't deploy them against Putin's bases in Russia itself, when of course Putin can bomb every inch of Ukraine. The Russian leader now uses Iranian drones and North Korean stormtroopers, in a Tolkien-style confederation of evil. How will Trump respond to this challenge?

Yes, he listens to very questionable opinions, and yes, there is now a part of the Republican Party that has a particular fondness for Putin. And yes, it is true that whatever the solution in Ukraine, Europeans will have to do more and pay more, not only for peace in Ukraine, but also for the security of the entire continent.

This includes the United Kingdom. Trump has repeatedly highlighted the European tendency to take advantage, in our defense, of the American taxpayer and he is absolutely right.

But it was also Trump who gave the Ukrainians the same Javelin anti-tank weapons that proved so crucial in driving the Russians out of kyiv.

Will he want to become the first American president to allow the defeat of NATO, in the European theater, with all the repercussions that this disaster would have throughout the world, from the Baltic States to Taiwan? Not to mention the additional defense spending this would entail for the United States in the decades to come.

I just can't see it. The astonishing events of the past week have proven one thing. This man is a supreme competitor.

This is the man whose instinct, when he was shot, was to stand up, salute the crowd and tell them to fight, fight, fight.

He will not allow the West, or Donald Trump, to be defeated by Vladimir Putin.

This is because I believe that where others have failed, he has the courage and tenacity to succeed.

And for Trump and for America, there is now only one way to succeed: to be strong.