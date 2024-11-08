PM dares MVA alliance to get Congress to praise 'Maharashtra's pride' Savarkar





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and challenged Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to get Congress leaders to congratulate the nationalist leader. Alongside Savarkar, PM Modi also praised Balasaheb Thackeray and asserted that the Congress never praised the Shiv Sena founder. Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi also alleged that the opposition alliance in Maharashtra sat down with Congress' 'Yuvraj' and told him to stop abusing Veer Savarkar. “Congress people are abusing Veer Savarkar… I heard that MVA people sat down with the Congress 'Yuvraj' and told him to stop abusing Veer Savarkar if you want to win the elections in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said at a rally in Nashik. ,Maharashtra. “I challenge MVA parties to make Congress leaders and its Yuvraj (referring to Rahul Gandhi) appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of Veer Savarkar (VD Savarkar)… Not even a single Yuvraj from Congress cannot dare to praise Savarkar,” he said. PM Modi also said that Veer Savarkar inspired revolutionaries and freedom fighters during the independence struggle. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is an alliance of opposition parties in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress. “Congress rejects anything related to Veer Savarkar's imprisonment time and his life during 'kala pani' (imprisonment in cellular jail). I challenge MVA parties to get Congress to praise of Veer Savarkar's days in 'kala pani' (imprisonment in cellular jail), PM Modi said. The Congress has often criticized Savarkar for his role in India's freedom struggle, accusing him of practicing communal politics and weakening the collective struggle against the British. In 2023, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also criticized Savarkar after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Surat, Gujarat, found him guilty in a defamation case. Speaking to the media, he said his name was “Gandhi, not Savarkar”, and hence he would not apologize to anyone. “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi is not apologizing to anyone,” Rahul Gandhi had said after addressing the media after his disqualification. After his comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray told Rahul Gandhi that he considered the Hindutva ideologue as his idol and asked the Congress leader to refrain from insulting him. Maharashtra will go to polls for 288 Assembly seats on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: November 8, 2024

