How Asia is preparing for Donald Trump 2.0





Donald Trump's return is now certain following his decisive re-election to the White House, but uncertainty is growing over how his second-term administration will deal with the Asia-Pacific region, which is of growing strategic importance and home to a a number of international players. economic and security concerns for the United States

Experts tell TIME that Trump's first term, as well as his promises on the campaign trail, may offer clues about his potential approach to Asia. Shortly after his inauguration in 2017, Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement involving many Asian states, demonstrating his aversion to multilateralism. As president, Trump did not appear regularly at regional summits. If he did so, he would attack member states of international groups, accusing them of abusing trade relations with Washington. Trump also questioned the fairness of mutual defense treaties that rely on U.S. military power.

In 2018, Trump launched a trade war against China by imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods. And he has pledged to double tariffs during his next term. Yet he also said that he has a very strong relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and wants to maintain good relations with China.

Joseph Liow, dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore, told TIME that unlike in 2017, the fact that Trump has already had a first chance to deal with the Asia means hell will come in 2025. be better prepared. The people who make up his new Cabinet will also be insightful. The names of China hawks like Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), former trade representative Robert Lighthizer and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came up. Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the California think tank RAND, says more isolationist personnel could also fill senior positions, reflecting Trump's broader, transactional foreign policy outlook.

But there is a limit to what we can anticipate. Ben Bland, director of the Asia-Pacific program at the London-based think tank Chatham House, told TIME that in Asia, as elsewhere, Trump will be unpredictable because that is both his nature and his modus operandi. Kevin Chen, a research associate at NTU's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), adds: One day he might say we'd like to support our allies in the region, but the next day he might decide, I think we We also paid. a lot.

Here are some of the ways the second Trump administration should engage with the region.

Economy

Trump has called himself the “Tariff Man” because trade taxes are central to his economic agenda, despite critics warning of the risk of an immense financial burden falling on Americans. Trump announced plans to impose tariffs of 60% on Chinese goods and 10 to 20% on goods from other countries.

Asian economies that benefited from the previous trade war after China shifted its manufacturing sector to those countries to avoid U.S. taxes may suffer this time as Trump is expected to be reluctant to see trade flows between the United States and China simply be redirected to other countries.

Stephen Nagy, a visiting scholar at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, told TIME he believes there will be pressure on Asian countries to selectively recalibrate or diversify away from China, lest They also do not face customs duties. This likely means it will be increasingly difficult for South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asian countries, Australia, etc. to do business with China, as they will also be subject to customs duties.

Such a tariff-heavy foreign policy could have a significant impact on trade-dependent Asian economies. Southeast Asian states on average have a trade intensity measured as a trade-to-GDP ratio that is double the global average, according to the Hinrich Foundation, an Asia-based philanthropic group focused on trade. Al Jazeera and The Economist reported that international consultancy Oxford Economics estimated that Trump's tariffs would make non-Chinese Asia a net loser, with US imports from the region expected to fall by 3% and exports towards the region of 8%.

Multilateral trade partnerships in the region also face risks. Last year, Trump said he would end the Indo-Pacific economic framework between the United States and 13 other countries, many of them in Asia, if he won the election. Trump believes the United States is best able to leverage its strength and size by working on bilateral relations, says Adrian Ang, a researcher at RSIS, adding that Trump does not want to be bound by multilateral agreements.

Although the possibility of a US withdrawal from multilateral agreements may expose Asian economies, Ang says that, like Trump, governments around the world are better prepared and more resilient in the face of a more protectionist Washington. For example, after the United States withdrew from the TPP, Japan took the lead and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive Trade Agreement was launched in late 2018. The CPTPP aspires to become the benchmark for free trade agreements. exchange and other significant savings. as China and Indonesia have since postulated.

Diplomacy

During his first term, Trump engaged with authoritarian leaders like North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Experts tell TIME that Trump is ready to engage with Kim again, given that he has spoken about his relationship with the North Korean leader throughout his campaign, saying it was their personal ties that kept Pyongyang from , which is gradually becoming nuclearized, to launch missiles. I get along well with him, Trump said. I think he misses me.

Putin also expressed interest in reviving relations between Moscow and Washington, which have deteriorated over US support for Ukraine. Trump has suggested he would scale back that support as president.

As for more traditional allies, experts believe Trump, due to his transactional nature, will expect those in Asia to prove their worth. They [the administration] They will try to extort as much money as possible from these allies, says RSIS's Chen, who adds that with Trump as the final arbiter of U.S. foreign policy as president, even countries that have defense treaties mutual cooperation with the United States will have to convince him that they deserve not to be abandoned. Last month, Trump said he would ask South Korea, which he considers a money machine, to pay $10 billion a year to host U.S. troops in the country.

Since the election, Japanese and South Korean leaders have expressed a desire to work more closely with Trump, but they have also already shown they are willing to do their part. Japan has pledged to increase its defense spending and approved $8.6 billion in 2022 to cover the cost of housing more than 54,000 U.S. troops, most of whom are stationed in Okinawa, Japan. east of Taiwan. Just before the election, Seoul and Washington signed a new five-year cost-sharing agreement for the presence of more than 28,000 American troops in South Korea. Under the agreement, South Korea will increase its contribution to 1.52 trillion won (more than $1 billion) in 2026, an increase of 8.3 percent from the planned spending for 2025.

Trump should also move away from values-based alliances, experts say. During his first term, Trump signed bipartisan bills addressing human rights abuses against democracy protesters in Hong Kong and Uyghurs in Xinjiang. However, Grossman cautions that Trump may be more circumspect, as he reportedly was at times during his first term, about non-economic measures that could damage his relationship with Xi and call into question any potential trade deals.

Regional security

I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop wars, Trump said during his election victory speech. But experts aren't so sure.

During his first term, his administration developed the Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to ensure that the region is free and open to all, amid China's growing influence and assertiveness and which has continued under the presidency of Joe Biden. Grossman, as other experts have previously told TIME, says he sees no sign that Trump will abandon this strategy during his second term.

However, the South China Sea, despite being an emerging conflict zone in the region, is unlikely to be high on Trump's priority list, NTU's Liow believes. But the United States could maintain a certain level of engagement in the broader context of the competitive relationship with China, which is not going to let up.

And on Taiwan, the self-governing island that China has long claimed and the United States unofficially supports, RSIS's Chen tells TIME that Trump could choose to avoid U.S. involvement in a potential conflict by entering into a agreement with Beijing. In October, Trump told the Wall Street Journal: “If you go to Taiwan, I'm sorry to do this, I'm going to tax you with reference to 150% to 200% tariffs.” When asked if he would use military force, Trump replied: I wouldn't have to, because [Xi] respects me and he knows I'm crazy.

Beijing might actually be able to take Taiwan without much U.S. interference and if that is the case, I fear a greater form of destabilization in the region, Chen says, noting that allies in the region would fear that the U.S. unilaterally abandon their protections for others. Asian countries. And while Trump has promised to end wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, Nagy, the Japan-based academic, says he is unlikely to try to do the same for the country's ongoing civil war. Myanmar. I suspect he will say: It's not my problem. This is the problem of the countries of the region, and they must face it, says Nagy. If it is not willing to commit to dealing with Myanmar, then why should the United States devote its resources to rebuilding Myanmar?

Nagy also says handling security threats in Northeast Asia will be different this time. The equation has changed, he says. In addition to nuclearization, Trump faces a North Korea increasingly linked to Russia. Pyongyang has supplied millions of munitions and deployed North Korean soldiers to Russia to help in its fight against Ukraine.

Ultimately, experts suggest, if Trump's anti-war stance means he will negotiate and make concessions with regional threat actors like North Korea and China, then the region's traditional allies will have resorted to strengthening their firepower. I think if countries can't trust the U.S. nuclear umbrella, they may need to explore their own nuclear deterrence, Chen says. It won't be any safer. It will be a huge waste.

