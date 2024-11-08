Meeting with Joko Widodo in Jakarta, here are two important messages for Melki-Johni





Former President Joko Widodo received Melki-Jojni in Central Jakarta. JAKARTA, mediantt.com – Even though he no longer holds leadership positions in this Republic since October 20, President Joko Wododo, after two terms, still pays great attention to the province of East Nusa Tengara. Due to this great attention, on Friday (8/11) evening, former President Jokowi received Cagub Melki Laka Lena and Cawagub Johni Asadoma in Central Jakarta. In a video message to mediantt.comOn Friday evening, Melki Laka Lena said that during the plenary family meeting, Jokowi and Melki-Johni shared their experiences in running the central and regional government. Pak Jokowi's messages and directions are valuable provisions for us to continue the development of NTT in the future if we receive God's blessing and the trust of our fathers, mothers and basodara throughout NTT. We pray that Pak Jokowi is always in good health and we will continue all his work for NTT, we Melki. In this informal dialogue, Jokowi highlighted two important things to advance NTT's economy. First, Jokowi built 7 dams in NTT during his tenure two terms ago. Because, for Jokowi, NTT really needs water for all residents' needs, including for agriculture. Well, “Water is very important. “I hope that primary, tertiary and secondary irrigation can be built from the seven dams to deliver water to farmers' fields,” Jokowi said. “Mr. Melki, I am entrusting Mr. Johni to East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). We have built there, as far as I remember, 7 dams, water is very important for NTT, very important. “So if he please, continue the dam, build primary irrigation, secondary irrigation, tertiary irrigation so that it actually reaches farmers' gardens and rice fields,” Jokowi said. Secondly, when it comes to the health sector, the hospital was also well constructed. Please also pay attention to district hospitals so that community health services can be well served. “Ask for support from central government. “Including infrastructure, ask for support from the central government,” Jokowi said. Melki-Johni responded to Jokowi's hopes by being ready to secure him if he is elected to lead NTT for the next five years. “Thank you, Mr. Jokowi, for receiving Melki Johni this afternoon in Central Jakarta and sharing his experiences in managing the central and regional government. Pak Jokowi's messages and directions are valuable provisions for us to continue the development of NTT in the future, if we receive God's blessing and the trust of fathers, mothers and basodara throughout NTT. “We pray that Pak Jokowi is always in good health and continue all his work for NTT,” stressed Melki Laka Lena. (go)

