IHC leads meeting between Imran Khan and PTI leaders





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to hold a meeting between former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and his party leaders on Tuesday.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, heard the contempt petition.

PTI lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, advocate general Ayaz Shaukat and Adiala Prison Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court.

Faisal Fareed Chaudhry informed the court that a meeting had been planned the day before, but it had not been arranged.

He added that he was told that the Adiala road was blocked, which also affected the movement of other leaders, such as Asad Qaiser and Shibli Faraz, who were arrested outside the jail .

Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat clarified that they had submitted a reply in the contempt case, in which it was explained that as per the court order, three coordinators had been appointed, but that no list had been provided specifying the six people wishing to meet. Imran Khan.

The court questioned whether a list had been submitted and, if so, when the meetings would be held.

In response, Adiala Prison Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum explained that the meetings with Imran Khan were scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday and that additional security measures were required on other days due to the high-profile nature of the meetings .

The court then ordered that a list of people wishing to meet Imran Khan be drawn up and sent to the advocate general in Islamabad.

The court expressed hope that this would resolve the ongoing dispute between the jail authorities and Imran Khan's legal team.

Further, the court ordered that a copy of the list of upcoming meetings be sent to PTI Secretary Salman Akram Raja.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda had said that the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from meeting the party's founding president Imran Khan was imposed at the behest of the PTI leaders themselves.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered a trial court to rehear former Prime Minister Imran Khan's acquittal pleas in the ₹190 million case.

Recently, on November 8, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi again postponed the indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other accused in the case related to the Rawalpindi headquarters attack during the unrest of May 9.

The GHQ attack case involving Imran Khan is linked to his arrest on May 9, 2023 at the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing relating to corruption allegations.

The attackers broke through the gate of GHQ and entered the premises, attempting to create an environment of insurgency in the country.

Following Imran's arrest, widespread protests broke out across Pakistan, with his supporters and party members demanding his release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2508298/ihc-directs-meeting-between-imran-khan-and-pti-leadership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos