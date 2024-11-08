DEI gap under Donald Trump will widen, HR experts say





Donald Trump's re-election has sparked a series of questions about what his presidency means for various policies, including immigration, taxes, reproductive rights and health care. But HR leaders across the country are wondering what impact this will have on one issue in particular: DEI.

The past year has already seen a significant setback in DEI efforts following growing criticism from right-wing commentators and business leaders. Some organizations, including Ford, Lowes, John Deere and Tractor Supply, have all scaled back their initiatives. And facing a conservative president, people's leaders are wondering whether Trump's second term will only make DEI's chill even worse.

I think some companies are going to start using the rhetoric that we've heard from Trump over the last year to move away from some of these things, Paul Wolfe, Indeed's former CHRO, told Fortune, Match. com and Conde Nast. I think this is another thing that will become increasingly difficult for DEIB professionals and HR professionals to manage.

Fortune spoke with professors, lawyers and diversity leaders to get their perspective on what they expect from the next four years when it comes to DEI under President Trump. They say legal battles will intensify and companies will become more cautious about how they discuss their programs.

We've seen cases where public statements about DEI have been transformed into grounds for lawsuits, EEOC claims, or social media backlash, attorney Annette Tyman told Fortune. As a result, some employers are becoming more cautious about how they talk about DEI, particularly in written external communications.

But the overall shift could be a growing divide between companies that abandon their DEI efforts and those that choose to bury themselves and defend them. Nicole Ridley, chief operations officer at the Financial Alliance for Racial Equity (FARE), tells Fortune that companies should be very clear about what their DEI efforts really are, the value they provide, and be prepared to explain it to anyone who comes knocking.

As DEI leaders across industries, more than ever we will need to take on advocacy and educational roles to provide businesses with the tangible benefits from business development to bottom line and ensure that these roles and initiatives are not not carried away, she said.

You can read the full story here on what experts expect from a second Trump presidency.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has organizations scrambling to find the right message to convey to staff. Many missed the mark. Bloomberg

Nissan has cut 9,000 jobs as well as the salaries of its CEO, as the group suffers from a drop in sales. New York Times

The much-sought-after H1-B work visa program could be at risk under a new White House administration. Bloomberg Law

Foaming at the mouth. Wall Street, believing that Trump's second term will bring a wave of new deals, is hoping the election will radically reverse the flagging M&A market. Paolo ConfinoStaying a mother. Employees at technology company Block have been asked not to discuss Jay-Z's presence on the board. Kali Hays

Choose a team. Do insider CEOs perform better than outsiders? Two major distributors have recently made opposing choices. Phil Wahba

