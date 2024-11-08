PM Modi announces new airport near Vadhavan port in Maharashtra





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government will soon begin work on a new airport near the ambitious Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra, valued at 76,220 crore. The announcement was made while launching the state election campaign for the BJP-led alliance in Dhule district. The airport construction project was initially demanded by former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Modi revealed. He assured that the demand would be met as soon as the electoral code of conduct for the ongoing elections in Maharashtra is lifted. The Prime Minister added that the Center would soon hold discussions with the state government to finalize the details of the project. Vadhavan Port, approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2024, is set to become India's largest port. It will be developed as a major new deep draft and all weather port in Palghar district. The port is expected to create significant economic opportunities and strengthen trade in the region. Also read: Gujarat overtakes Maharashtra in terms of per capita income, raising concerns about Maharashtra's growth trajectory. The development of the port will be managed by the Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) with a 74 percent stake and the Maharashtra Maritime Board ( MMB) holding 26 percent. hundred. In his speech, Modi highlighted the importance given by both the Union and the state government to large-scale infrastructure projects. He criticized opposition parties for allegedly trying to hinder the progress of such initiatives, while also emphasizing the government's commitment to improving India's infrastructure. At another rally in Nashik, PM Modi also addressed the concerns of onion farmers, saying the government had revised its export policies in response to the demands of the farming community. SHARE Copy link

Reddit Published on November 8, 2024

